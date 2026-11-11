Pooh Shiesty secured an agreement over his reported 23-hour daily isolation at a Texas jail during a 10 November hearing in Dallas, after prosecutors cited 12,342 emails sent or received and tablet access that included Netflix.

The Memphis rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., had sought intervention over conditions at Rolling Plains Regional Jail in Haskell. His lawyers filed an emergency motion in October requesting 'humane conditions', arguing that prolonged isolation was affecting his mental well-being.

Pooh Shiesty Agreement Leaves Housing Unresolved

The parties reached an agreement at the hearing before US District Judge David Godbey, according to the court record reviewed by Complex.

The record stated that 'the parties have agreed on the motion and will inform the court if they are unable to secure a suitable location for the defendant.'

A new housing location has not been publicly confirmed. The agreement clears the way for changes to his confinement but does not mean Williams is being released from custody.

His attorneys maintain that he has spent approximately 23 hours each day alone in his cell. They argue that he has committed no violent or threatening acts at Rolling Plains that would justify those restrictions.

Prosecutors Cite Pooh Shiesty's Electronic Access

Government attorneys disputed the description of his treatment as inhumane, pointing to extensive electronic communication alongside their security concerns.

Their filing reported that Williams 'engaged in 231 video visits totaling 2,721 minutes of video conversation (approximately 45 hours).' Officials also claimed he had sent or received 12,342 emails, including more than 1,000 containing attachments.

Prosecutors argued that 'he has unfettered access to, and use of, a tablet.' They described activity records covering video calls, emails, games, music, Netflix and NFL Channel.

Prosecutors also alleged that three inmates had attempted to enter his housing area to obtain autographs and that an administrator was concerned about his safety. His lawyers countered that electronic entertainment and communication could not replace meaningful human interaction.

Judge Questions Grounds for Pooh Shiesty's Isolation

Godbey initially granted the emergency motion on 15 October.

'Mr. Williams reports that his time in this restrictive incarceration already is adversely affecting his sleep and his mental state,' the judge wrote.

He warned that continued restrictive detention without documented justification specific to Williams' conduct at the jail risked becoming tantamount to unconstitutional punishment.

Williams' lawyers reported that officials had described the isolation as being for his protection but had provided little further explanation. They also challenged a claimed limit of two hours of in-person family visits per month.

In a letter submitted to the judge, his aunt stated that she had 'seen Lontrell decline mentally and emotionally since he was moved to the jail in Haskell.'

The confinement dispute is separate from the allegations keeping Williams in pretrial detention. Federal authorities announced charges against nine individuals in April 2026 over an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping at a Dallas recording studio on 10 January 2026.

The Justice Department alleges that Williams arranged a meeting involving Gucci Mane to discuss his recording contract with Gucci Mane's 1017 label. Investigators allege that Williams produced an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint.

Williams has pleaded not guilty, and the accusations remain unproven at trial. His trial was postponed from July 2026 to 22 February 2027 after his defence requested more time to review evidence.