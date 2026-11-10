Gary and Drenda Keesee face calls to resign from Ohio's Faith Life Church after their son was convicted of 27 sex crimes involving minors. However, they have told their congregation that God has not directed them to step down.

Gary Keesee Sr. acknowledged the pain caused by the case, saying the couple were praying for healing and peace but could not comment further because legal proceedings were ongoing. He insisted their commitment to the ministry remained unchanged and said they would stay in their leadership roles until they believed God instructed them to leave.

Son Faces Potential Life Sentence After 27 Guilty Verdicts

Knox County Common Pleas Judge Richard Wetzel convicted Gary Thomas Tom Keesee Jr., 38, on all 27 counts on 6 November after he waived a jury trial. The charges included 11 counts of first-degree rape, 11 of gross sexual imposition, and five of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The abuse reportedly spanned 11 years, beginning in 2001, when Keesee Jr. was 13. One victim was five, while another woman said she was 16 in 2011, when he was 22. Three women testified, including two who described repeated abuse as minors. Keesee Jr. previously served as Faith Life Church's chief media officer and participated in its youth ministry. He resigned in August 2024. He remains free on bond and is due to be sentenced in January 2027, when he could face life imprisonment.

Brother's Testimony Raises Questions About Family Knowledge

Tim Keesee, the defendant's older brother and former executive pastor, testified that his younger brother had confessed to abusing several victims. He said he urged their parents to keep Keesee Jr. away from children attending the church.

Their younger sister, Polly Patten, also testified that family members knew about the abuse before the allegations became public. However, Gary Keesee Sr. told the court he was unaware of it until 2025. Tim was placed on leave and dismissed from the church earlier in 2026. The family testimony has raised questions about when relatives learned of the allegations and how concerns were handled within the church.

Pastors Say They Will Stay Until God Tells Them to Leave

Gary and Drenda say their commitment to leading Faith Life Church remains unchanged despite their son's conviction and calls for their resignation. The couple founded the ministry around 30 years ago, believing they were called to establish a church and teach God's Kingdom. Explaining their decision, Gary told the congregation: 'Once you hear direction from God, you stay there until God says move. God has not told us to move or do anything else, in fact, this is our passion.'

Former church members and survivor advocates have called for them to step down, citing concerns about accountability. Drenda also serves as a Knox County Commissioner. With Keesee Jr. awaiting sentencing in January 2027, the couple's decision to remain in leadership continues to attract scrutiny.