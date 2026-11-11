An 11-month-old boy was found alive inside a buried dog crate in South Carolina after his father allegedly took him, prompting an extensive search involving nearly 100 emergency personnel.

Koah Sharpe was discovered on Tuesday afternoon, 10 November, in a wooded area approximately 50 yards from his paternal grandfather's home. Searchers heard him crying beneath freshly disturbed soil before digging him out.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon estimated that the infant had been underground for approximately 24 hours. He was immediately taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Father Arrested After Baby Disappeared

According to NBC News, Koah was reported missing on Monday, 9 November, after his father, Michael Comer, allegedly left with him while the infant was in the care of his paternal grandmother, Patricia Comer.

Patricia had left the baby with Michael while she was away. Another caregiver was expected to arrive but discovered that both father and son were missing.

Patricia told NBC News that she had never expected her son to harm his child and was shocked by what had happened.

Deputies subsequently searched the property and found some of the baby's belongings, but neither Michael nor Koah was there.

Michael was arrested late Monday in Lexington County after being found inside an outbuilding. He was initially charged with burglary and resisting arrest, but Koah was not with him when officers apprehended him.

Searchers Hear Baby Crying Underground

Nearly 100 law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel joined the search, with assistance from state and federal agencies.

According to CBS News, searchers noticed freshly disturbed soil in a wooded area near the grandfather's property on Tuesday afternoon.

As officers began digging, they heard Koah crying beneath the ground.

'As they probed it and laid it out and started digging, you could hear little Koah crying,' Sheriff Koon said during a news conference, as reported by NBC News. 'So, as you can imagine, the race was on.'

Rescuers discovered the infant inside a wire dog crate measuring approximately two feet by two feet. The crate had been wrapped in a towel and buried in a shallow hole.

Koon said the towel may have created an air pocket that provided enough oxygen for the baby to survive. He also suggested that cooler weather may have improved the infant's chances.

The sheriff described Koah as 'clinging to life' when he was found. He was immediately transported to hospital for treatment.

Grandmother Condemns Alleged Act

Michael's mother, Patricia Comer, expressed disbelief over the incident and described her son's alleged actions as 'pure evil'.

Speaking to NBC News, she said she had never expected him to harm his own child, explaining that he had previously looked after Koah without apparent problems.

She also said Koah's mother had full custody but allowed her to supervise the child at weekends. According to Patricia, there was no custody agreement preventing Michael from caring for his son unsupervised.

Patricia also defended herself against criticism over the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, saying she would have done everything possible to prevent it.

'I had no idea this was going to happen,' she said.

Authorities Weigh Further Charges

Sheriff Koon said investigators were working with the local solicitor's office to determine whether additional charges would be filed against Michael in connection with the case.

CBS News reported that the investigation remained in its early stages following the rescue. Authorities had not publicly established a motive or provided a complete account of what happened before Koah was buried.

It was not immediately known whether Michael had legal representation, according to NBC News.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident as Koah receives medical care.