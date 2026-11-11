An 18-year-old former Turning Point USA (TPUSA) student chapter officer at Rutgers University has accused fellow attendees of physically assaulting her during the organisation's national leadership summit in July 2026. Megyn Doyle alleges that several men witnessed the incident but did not intervene.

Her allegations gained widespread attention after footage purportedly showing part of the incident circulated online on 10 November. She claims the encounter was recorded without her consent and that her complaints were not handled appropriately. However, TPUSA has disputed her account, insisting that its internal investigation found no evidence of sexual assault.

Who Is Megyn Doyle?

Doyle is a Rutgers University student who previously held a leadership position in the university's TPUSA chapter. Although recent reports have described her as a former vice-president, earlier reporting identified her as the chapter's treasurer in October 2025.

She first spoke publicly about her experience in a 23 October post on X, describing the July summit as one of the most humiliating experiences of her life.

According to Doyle, the incident began after she entrusted a male chapter member with her period products because her suitcase was full. When she returned to retrieve them, she alleged that he refused to give them back while she was beginning to bleed through her clothing.

She claimed she was mocked over her period before another male attendee allegedly got on top of her, struck her in the face and held her down. Doyle also alleged that several men watched without intervening.

Viral Footage Sparks Further Questions

The controversy intensified when footage purportedly showing part of the encounter circulated online. People sharing the recording claimed it showed men holding Doyle down while a male voice could allegedly be heard saying, 'She is for the whole team.'

The video prompted widespread criticism, particularly over the alleged recording and the behaviour of those present. However, a short clip cannot establish everything that happened before or after the incident, and the circumstances remain disputed.

TPUSA Denies Sexual Assault Claims

TPUSA told TMZ on 10 November that it takes assault allegations seriously and launched an internal investigation after being notified of the incident in October, more than three months after the July gathering.

The organisation said it attempted to interview Doyle on four occasions, but she declined to participate. It added that other attendees provided statements, videos and text messages.

According to its representative, those interviewed denied that sexual assault occurred. TPUSA also claimed the room was independently booked and was not part of its official accommodation arrangements.

The organisation further disputed Doyle's account of the footage, saying the Rutgers police report filed on 26 October referred to a video that appeared to show consensual face-slapping and pillow fighting.

TPUSA also said the male student involved was removed from the event the following day for an unrelated matter and subsequently disinvited from future events.

Police Report and Allegations Remain Unresolved

Doyle reportedly filed a police report with Rutgers University Police on 26 October. The alleged incident happened in Maryland, and the status of any investigation by local authorities has not been publicly confirmed.

The competing accounts have raised questions about the circumstances of the encounter, the recording and how the complaint was handled. As of 11 November 2026, no public legal finding has been made and the circumstances remain disputed.