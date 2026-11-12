Megyn Doyle, an 18-year-old former Turning Point USA chapter officer at Rutgers University, alleges that a fellow attendee held her down and assaulted her during a July 2026 leadership summit. TPUSA disputes her account, saying people interviewed during its internal investigation told the organisation that no sexual assault had occurred.

Footage purportedly showing part of the encounter circulated online on 10 November 2026, alongside a video statement in which Doyle alleged that men watched and recorded rather than intervening. The controversy centres on the alleged conduct, competing interpretations of the recording and the organisation's response to her complaint.

Who Is Megyn Doyle?

Doyle identifies herself in her recorded statement as the Rutgers chapter's former vice president, while earlier coverage identified a Megyn Doyle as its treasurer in October 2025. That coverage concerned a chapter petition seeking the removal of professor Mark Bray, but does not establish her subsequent position.

That video was of Megyn Doyle, an 18 year old former Turning Point Vice President.



Taken without her consent it depicts her at a TPUSA event, being held down, with blood visible from her groin. All the while a man says "She is for the whole team," as she resists.



Megyn: pic.twitter.com/J81n1keSsu — Unfuck America Tour (@unfamericatour) November 10, 2026

She publicly described her experience in a 23 October 2026 post on X, before the November circulation of footage brought further attention to her allegations. Her precise former title remains unresolved, although both descriptions place her in a chapter leadership role rather than identifying her as national TPUSA staff.

What Doyle Alleges Happened at the Summit

Doyle says she left menstrual products with a male chapter member because her suitcase was full, then returned to retrieve them at the hotel. She alleges that he refused to return the items while she was beginning to bleed through her clothing and that she was mocked.

A second male attendee then allegedly got on top of her, struck her in the face and held her down while others watched and recorded. Her account distinguishes the person holding her belongings from the person she accuses of physically assaulting her.

Turning Point USA Disputes Her Account

TPUSA's legal representative said the organisation began an internal investigation after learning of the allegations in October and attempted to interview Doyle four times, but she declined. Other people supplied statements, videos and messages and denied that sexual assault occurred, the representative said.

The organisation said the room was booked independently, outside its official accommodation arrangements, and staff were neither involved nor informed of the allegations during the event. It said the male student involved was removed the following day over an unrelated matter, excluded from future events and no longer affiliated with TPUSA.

Why the Footage Remains Disputed

The Unf*ck America Tour account described the clip as showing men holding Doyle down without her consent. It also attributed the remark 'She is for the whole team' to a man heard in the recording. The footage circulated online shows only part of the alleged encounter, and its circumstances remain disputed.

Megyn filed a police report and is doing what she can to seek justice.



Vincent Tabone(goes by Jim Callahan), who is alleged to have assaulted her is doing everything in his power to stop this.



He threatened her with an AI generated Cease and Desist, and a "Defamation Suit" pic.twitter.com/F2GlNmFNtE — Unfuck America Tour (@unfamericatour) November 10, 2026

TPUSA's legal representative said a Rutgers University Police Department report filed on 26 October 2026 contained no allegation of sexual assault. According to the representative, the report instead referred to footage appearing to show consensual face-slapping and pillow fighting.

The organisation also relayed attendees' claims that visible blood came from Doyle's menstrual period, an explanation not independently established here.

Alleged Threats and Outstanding Questions

The thread alleged that one of the men threatened Doyle with a cease-and-desist letter and a defamation lawsuit, and that a TPUSA field representative advised her to block the person who filmed the encounter. TPUSA's statement did not address the field representative claim or the alleged recorded remark.

TPUSA advertised its Chapter Leadership Summit for 9–12 July 2026 in Washington, DC, while accounts place the alleged encounter in Maryland, with the precise hotel location unconfirmed.

Doyle reportedly filed a report with Rutgers University Police on 26 October. However, the status of any investigation by local authorities in Maryland, where the alleged incident took place, had not been publicly confirmed as of 11 November. No criminal charges or public legal findings had been reported.