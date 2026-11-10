Cody Plumlee was arrested in Manhattan on Sunday after allegedly arranging to meet a person who had told him online they were 15. The meeting was set to take place at a New York City Ritz-Carlton, according to a criminal complaint cited by TMZ on 10 November.

The arrest followed a confrontation involving a group described in the report as 'child predator hunters'. TMZ said a video of the encounter circulated online.

The supplied account does not establish the identity of the person who communicated with Plumlee or independently confirm their age.

TMZ reported that the criminal complaint listed three charges against Plumlee. They are attempted third-degree rape, attempted dissemination of indecent material to minors and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges are allegations, not findings of guilt. The supplied text does not include statutory citations or further detail about the legal basis for each charge. It does not say whether Plumlee has entered a plea.

Apple's Head of PR ARRESTED after a CHILD PREDATOR STING — OBL Nation



The group says he arranged to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy at a New York hotel, but was met by a decoy



Apple’s PR team may need a PR team now pic.twitter.com/SilShlssG9 — RT (@RT_com) November 10, 2026

What the Complaint Says About the Cody Plumlee Arrest

According to the complaint, Plumlee made contact with the individual online and was told they were 15. The complaint alleges he acknowledged that age before continuing the exchange.

It describes sexually explicit messages, including the phrases 'I am very much into younger' and 'any nudes?'

The complaint alleges that the conversation led to an arrangement to meet for sex in Plumlee's hotel room. The individual later entered the room, where Plumlee allegedly began touching the person's hand.

The account supplied by TMZ does not describe further physical contact. The article should not imply more than the complaint alleges.

The complaint also attributes a statement to Plumlee during an interaction with an NYPD officer. He allegedly said, 'I was online looking for a hookup, he said he was 15, I ignored it, it's my kink to be with someone young.'

That alleged remark matters because it appears to acknowledge that the person had disclosed being 15. However, the statement is reported through the complaint. The supplied text gives no further detail about the circumstances in which it was made.

The distinction matters. The complaint sets out allegations, not a court finding that they are true. No plea, verdict or response from Plumlee is included in the material supplied.

What's with all these rich vile people seeking out young boys. Are boys statistically more likely to be targetted by these predators, because the news always mentions "boys" however society keeps claiming that young girls are at a greater risk. — The Classical European Rationalist (@TCER_8) November 10, 2026

Cody Plumlee Arrest Raises Questions Over Employment Claims

The report also addresses Plumlee's employment history. TMZ reported that Plumlee's LinkedIn profile listed Apple as his employer. An unnamed source familiar with the situation told TMZ he worked for a third-party vendor, not Apple directly.

That distinction should not be blurred. The supplied report does not name the vendor or explain the nature of the work. It also does not include a comment from Apple. Without confirmation from the company or documentation establishing the arrangement, the employment detail should remain attributed to TMZ and its unnamed source.

Plumlee is due in court in January 2027, according to the report. It does not provide a specific hearing date or identify the court. Those details should not be added without access to the relevant court record.

TMZ said it had contacted Plumlee's attorney for comment but had not received a response when its report was published. No response from the attorney is included in the material provided here.