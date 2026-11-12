Russell Brand has reportedly received a menacing message from a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, days after the comedian was jailed for rape and sexual assault. Drill rapper Terngu Agera, known as Mover, allegedly posted a Snapchat message reading: 'Russell Brand, you naughty boy, we'll be seeing you, son.'

The message reportedly appeared alongside a blurry photograph taken inside a prison cell. Its authenticity has not been officially confirmed.

Convicted Rapper's Alleged Message to Brand

Agera, 35, is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years for murdering Lithuanian builder Zydrunas Laurinavicius in north London in 2014.

Laurinavicius was attacked while walking home with his father. Agera stabbed him in the chest during a robbery involving a counterfeit Rolex watch. The victim, aged 38, was attacked outside St Mary's High School in Hendon, with his father witnessing the killing.

Agera was sentenced in 2015. The reported Snapchat post has attracted attention because prisoners are prohibited from possessing unauthorised mobile phones, although smuggled devices have been used to communicate and share material online. The post has sparked fresh concern.

Brand Is Being Held at a Different Prison

Brand is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth in south-west London, while Agera is reportedly incarcerated at HMP Frankland in County Durham. There has been no confirmed announcement that either man will be transferred to a prison where they could meet.

Brand is understood to have been separated from the general prison population following a risk assessment. Reports suggest officials are taking precautions because of his convictions, public profile and concerns about his safety.

The post has prompted speculation about whether Brand could face hostility from other inmates. However, it does not establish that Agera can reach him or that an attack is being organised.

A Prison Service spokesperson described offenders using social media from custody as 'completely unacceptable' and said those caught breaking the rules face tough punishments.

The service also said it was reinvesting around £75 million in physical security measures to tackle illicit items. The statement did not specifically confirm whether Agera's reported Snapchat post had been investigated.

Russell Brand Begins 10-Year Prison Sentence

Brand, 51, was sentenced on 9 November at Southwark Crown Court to 10 years and six months in prison. He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.

The offences took place between 2004 and 2009. Brand denied the charges during the trial. The jury acquitted him of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand is also subject to sex offender notification requirements. His legal representatives have not publicly confirmed any direct threat from Agera.

Questions Remain Over the Online Warning

The alleged message has circulated widely, but important details remain unverified. It is unclear when the Snapchat post was made, how the phone was obtained or whether prison authorities have opened an investigation into this specific incident.

Agera has previously attracted attention for reportedly recording music while incarcerated using a smuggled phone. The post has renewed questions about illicit phones in prisons.

For now, the men remain in separate institutions, and there is no confirmed indication they will be brought together.