Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough believes two people may have been involved in Nancy Guthrie's suspected abduction from her Arizona home.

McDonough questioned whether the masked individual captured on surveillance footage also wrote the ransom notes sent after her disappearance. His theory, discussed in an interview released on 2 November, has not been confirmed by investigators.

Guthrie, 84, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson on 31 January. Her family reported her missing on 1 February. Nine months later, her whereabouts remain unknown, and no suspect has been publicly identified.

Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Prompt Two-Person Theory

Speaking to Ashleigh Banfield on her Drop Dead Serious podcast, Chris McDonough examined the surveillance footage and alleged ransom messages. He suggested the masked individual's behaviour displayed characteristics associated with both organised and disorganised offending.

McDonough also questioned whether the person filmed outside Guthrie's home was responsible for writing the ransom messages.

'I do believe there's more than one. I think there are two involved in this,' he told Banfield.

When Banfield asked whether individual participants might have planned and carried out the abduction, McDonough discussed how responsibilities could be divided among participants.

He also raised a hypothetical murder-for-hire scenario but provided no evidence connecting such an arrangement to Guthrie's disappearance.

His assessment was based on publicly available material rather than official investigative findings. Neither the FBI nor the Pima County Sheriff's Department has publicly established that two people participated.

The FBI released surveillance footage in February showing a masked, armed individual outside Guthrie's front door. The person appeared to interfere with a security camera, but their identity remains unconfirmed.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department released two redacted communications on 31 July, seeking help identifying their author.

The first, received on 2 February, demanded $4 million (£3 million or €3.6 million) in Bitcoin and threatened to kill Guthrie if payment was not made. A second message, received on 6 February, claimed she had died shortly after being taken and had been buried.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the account for the second message. The identity of whoever sent the communications also remains unresolved.

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Continues as Family Appeals for Answers

The authenticity of communications linked to Guthrie's disappearance remains an important investigative question. On 29 September, the sheriff's department announced that a newly reported possible ransom text had been deemed not credible.

Investigators have also continued examining forensic evidence. In a 30 October update, the sheriff's department said detectives had travelled to Florida to consult laboratory scientists about further DNA analysis.

The department did not announce a DNA match or identify a suspect. Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie renewed her appeal for information on Instagram on 1 November, describing her family's continuing anguish.

'We need someone to help us, tell us what you know,' she wrote. The family's $1 million (£750,000 or €900,000) reward remains available.

Chris McDonough's theory leaves a central question unanswered. Whether the masked individual and the ransom-note writer were the same person remains unestablished, as investigators continue searching for evidence of what happened to Nancy Guthrie.