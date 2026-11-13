Yella Beezy looks noticeably different in his latest mugshots, sporting a closely shaved head and a clean-shaven face after being sentenced to life in prison for the murder of fellow Dallas rapper MO3. The new photographs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice show the 35-year-old, whose real name is Markies Conway, wearing a plain white shirt, with his neck tattoos clearly visible.

It's a change from his appearance in August 2019, when he was photographed performing in Dallas with a high-top fade, diamond earrings and several gold chains. The latest images were released following his conviction for the 2020 murder of MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble.

Conway was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, exactly six years after Noble was shot dead on a Dallas motorway. His lawyers have confirmed they intend to appeal the conviction.

What Does Yella Beezy Look Like in His New Mugshot?

The new intake photographs show Conway from the front and side, revealing his closely shaved hair and clean-shaven face. His prominent neck tattoos remain visible, while the jewellery he previously wore during public appearances is absent.

In the front-facing photograph, Conway looks directly into the camera with a neutral expression. The side-profile image offers a clearer view of his shaved head and the tattoos extending across his neck.

The photographs were obtained from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice following his sentencing. FOX 4 Dallas previously reported that Conway had been booked into Dallas County jail and was awaiting transfer to a state prison.

Why Was Yella Beezy Sentenced to Life for MO3's Murder?

Prosecutors accused Conway of arranging and paying for Noble's murder following a long-running feud between the two Dallas rappers. They alleged that he hired Kewon White to carry out the killing for $40,000 (£30,200).

According to the Associated Press, Noble, 28, was driving along Interstate 35E in Dallas on 11 November 2020 when an armed attacker approached his vehicle. Noble attempted to escape on foot but was chased and fatally shot in broad daylight.

A bystander sitting in a nearby vehicle was also struck by gunfire but survived. Prosecutors said White fired more than 40 rounds from an AK-47-style pistol during the attack.

White was convicted of capital murder in September 2026 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Conway became the second person convicted in connection with Noble's killing.

During Conway's trial, prosecutors presented financial records, phone evidence and witness testimony they said connected him to the murder. They also pointed to evidence that Conway withdrew $40,000 following the shooting.

Conway pleaded not guilty and denied arranging Noble's death. His defence team challenged the prosecution's evidence, arguing that it did not prove his involvement beyond reasonable doubt.

However, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on 11 November, the sixth anniversary of Noble's death. Judge Chika Anyiam subsequently imposed the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

Will Yella Beezy Appeal His Life Sentence?

Conway's defence lawyer, Toby Shook, expressed disappointment with the verdict and confirmed that the legal team intends to appeal. He said the defence believes it has strong grounds to challenge the conviction.

'We really can't express the disappointment at the verdict,' Shook told reporters. 'We're going to keep fighting. We have excellent appellate points, and that'll be the next step in the fight.'

A third defendant, Devin Brown, has also been charged with capital murder in connection with Noble's death. Brown has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial, meaning the allegations against him have yet to be decided by a jury.

For now, Conway faces life behind bars without the possibility of parole unless his conviction is overturned. His newly released mugshots provide the first look at the rapper following his sentencing, as his lawyers prepare to continue the legal fight.