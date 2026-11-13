Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez attended the Focker-in-Law world premiere together for their red-carpet debut as a couple, following the singer's Instagram confirmation that they had rekindled their relationship.

Grande's reunion with Alvarez follows an earlier relationship that lasted from 2015 to 2016. The singer previously dated him approximately 10 years ago, and he also worked as a backup dancer on her tour.

Ariana Grande Poses With Ricky Alvarez

The Grammy winner, 33, posed both alone and alongside Alvarez at the premiere. She smiled for the cameras in a vintage 1990s gown by Badgley Mischka, wearing her hair tied back in a bun.

The dress featured thin straps and embellishments across the bust and torso, together with a cinched waist. The outfit accompanied a public appearance with Alvarez after Grande had recently confirmed their renewed romance on Instagram.

Their appearance placed the relationship in the spotlight, but some online commenters focused instead on Grande's appearance. Remarks highlighted in the Daily Mail included speculation about her well-being, continuing the public attention her body has received.

One commenter praised her dress while expressing hope that she was healthy. Those remarks reflect individual readers' reactions to photographs, rather than an established assessment of Grande's health.

Public Scrutiny Surrounds Ariana Grande

Grande has faced public concern about weight loss for more than a year. She has also rejected speculation that she is in poor health and requested that people refrain from commenting on other people's bodies.

That request provides context for the latest remarks. Expressions of concern about her appearance should not be treated as confirmation of a health condition, and the reactions do not establish how her wider audience views the photographs.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez make their red carpet debut at the ‘Focker-In-Law’ NYC premiere! pic.twitter.com/xKQnW7Gn5H — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 12, 2026

Earlier in the autumn, Grande announced that she would step away from the public eye, citing 'public scrutiny'. Her subsequent appearances include the premiere with Alvarez, although attending an event does not by itself explain the scope of that announcement.

The relationship update and the comments about her appearance concern separate aspects of the singer's public life. Grande confirmed the renewed romance herself on Instagram, while speculation about her health came from people responding to images of her.

The distinction matters when describing the premiere. Her attendance and the relationship announcement are public developments, whereas conclusions about her well-being remain the views of individual commenters.

Beyond the Red Carpet With Ariana Grande

Grande has continued to maintain an Instagram presence, largely promoting her music and makeup brand, REM Beauty. She has also shared personal news about getting back together with Alvarez alongside that promotional activity.

Her public appearances have extended beyond the premiere. She was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 8 November, but the original article does not specify the year.

That missing year limits how precisely the television appearance can be placed in the chronology. It should not be treated as a newly dated event based solely on the day and month.

Grande has also completed her Eternal Sunshine music tour. At the Focker-in-Law premiere, she posed for photographs with Alvarez after they had recently made their renewed relationship public.