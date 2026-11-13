Avril Lavigne has surprised fans by announcing the arrival of her first child, a baby girl, after more than a year away from Instagram. While the news has been met with excitement, the 42-year-old singer has left one question unanswered: who is the baby's father?

'Our Mini F****** Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼,' Lavigne wrote on Friday, 13 November, sharing photographs of her newborn daughter.

The announcement came without an earlier public pregnancy announcement. Lavigne's last Instagram post was in October 2025, when she shared photographs from the When We Were Young Festival, where she performed with Simple Plan.

Her return was met with congratulations from fans, many of whom were delighted that her first post in over a year was to introduce her daughter. Others expressed surprise that she had managed to keep the news private for so long.

The photographs show Lavigne cradling her daughter and an unidentified man holding the baby's hand. Another image features three pairs of black-and-white checkered Vans trainers arranged on a skateboard, apparently representing the family and nodding to her 'Sk8er Boi' image.

Who Is the Father of Avril Lavigne's Baby?

Although a man appears in the photographs, Lavigne has not identified him or confirmed her current relationship status.

Her decision to keep the pregnancy out of the public eye has also prompted speculation among social media users, with some questioning whether the singer welcomed her daughter through surrogacy. However, Lavigne has not discussed the circumstances of the birth, and there is no verified information supporting those claims.

Her last widely reported relationship was with rapper Tyga, whom she began dating in early 2023. The pair made headlines after being photographed kissing during Paris Fashion Week that March, with Tyga later reportedly gifting her a custom diamond necklace worth $80,000 (£60,500).

Their romance was short-lived. They split in June 2023, briefly reunited the following month and reportedly separated again later that year.

Before Tyga, Lavigne was engaged to musician Mod Sun, but the pair called off their engagement in February 2023. She was also previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger from 2013 until their separation in 2015.

None of her former relationships has been publicly connected to the birth of her daughter.

What Avril Lavigne Previously Said About Motherhood

Although Lavigne's announcement caught fans off guard, the singer had previously spoken about wanting children. In an interview with E! News published in November 2013, she said she hoped to have one or two children eventually, although she wanted to focus on music and touring first.

'I want one or two [kids], but not right now,' she said. 'Like, in the future. Eventually.'

At the time, Lavigne was 29 and married to Kroeger, who said the couple needed to find a time when they were both home before starting a family. More than a decade later, the singer has shared the arrival of her daughter, marking a new chapter in her life.

Lavigne has yet to reveal the baby's name or date of birth, but her unexpected return to Instagram has given fans plenty to celebrate.