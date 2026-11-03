The father of convicted murderer Larry Millete reportedly suffered a medical episode in court after defending his son and declaring that he was innocent of killing his wife, Maya Millete, whose body has never been found.

Benito Millete addressed the court during his son's sentencing, insisting that he was proud of him and did not believe he had murdered Maya. However, his remarks were followed by a medical incident that led to him being removed from the courtroom, according to a report from Courthouse News Service.

The unusual moment quickly attracted attention on X after Cathy Russon, managing editor at Law&Crime and Court TV, shared an account of the incident. Some users described it as 'divine intervention', while others questioned whether the father's pacemaker or a defibrillator had been involved.

Father Defends Son Before Medical Episode in Court

Benito Millete spoke during the sentencing hearing, where members of both families were given an opportunity to address the court. He defended his son, saying: 'I am not ashamed of you. I am proud of you because you did not murder anybody.'

The statement came after Larry's mother, Judith Millete, also expressed support for her son. She told the court that she was proud of him and rejected the allegation that he had killed Maya.

However, Benito's comments reportedly took a turn when he began making disparaging remarks about Maya. Deputy District Attorney Christy Bowles objected to the statements, and Benito appeared to experience a medical episode before being escorted out of the courtroom.

Russon's X post described the incident as a pacemaker-related episode, writing that the device had started 'attacking him' while he was speaking. The supplied court report, however, only describes it as a medical episode and does not independently confirm that his pacemaker caused it.

WTH - Larry Millette is being sentenced today for the murder of his missing wife, Maya. Millette's father gave a statement saying his son is innocent, and he started saying disparaging things about Maya Millette when his pacemaker started attacking him. Not making this up. pic.twitter.com/1zm0zikG91 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) November 3, 2026

'Divine Intervention': X Users React to Incident

Russon's post prompted a mixture of shock, dark humour and speculation from users who followed the courtroom proceedings.

One commenter, Susan Fuchs, wrote: 'I hope he found medical help.' Russon replied that paramedics were present.

Other users made jokes about the timing of the incident. Jade, from Beyond the Narrative, commented: 'Defibrillator doing its job', while another user shared an animated scene from The Simpsons depicting a character being struck by lightning.

A commenter identified as Teri Peters suggested the incident was 'divine intervention', although she also questioned whether Benito had actually been shocked. Another user, Mammachaelle, pointed out that pacemakers do not deliver shocks, suggesting that a defibrillator may have been involved instead.

The comments reflected a range of reactions, with some treating the episode as an ironic moment during an emotionally charged hearing and others expressing concern about the father's health. The precise medical circumstances were not established in the material supplied.

Larry Millete Sentenced to 25 Years to Life

The incident took place during the sentencing of Larry Millete, who received 25 years to life in prison after being convicted in July of murdering his wife, Maya. She was last seen at their Chula Vista home on 7 January 2021, and her remains have never been recovered.

According to Courthouse News Service, Maya's relatives used their victim impact statements to urge Larry to disclose where her body was. Her sister, Maricris Drouaillet, told the court that the family's search had consumed their lives and that Maya deserved to be brought home for a proper burial.

The couple's daughters also addressed their father. One described the difficult position of being both the daughter of the victim and the defendant, saying she could not stop loving him because he was the only parent they had left.

Larry continued to deny killing Maya during the hearing, describing himself as a loving father and saying he regretted not being able to protect his wife. Prosecutors, however, presented circumstantial evidence of a troubled marriage and controlling behaviour, while the judge criticised Larry's continued denial and lack of responsibility.

The court also denied the defence's request for a new trial and issued a protective order preventing Larry from contacting his children.

Despite the conviction and sentence, Maya's family still does not know where her remains are. Their plea for answers remained central to the hearing, even as the confrontation involving Larry's father drew attention online.