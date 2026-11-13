Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged offer to secure a Grammy Award for a music producer in exchange for a sexual act has prompted fresh questions about the music mogul's influence in the entertainment industry.

Former personal bodyguard Gene Deal has questioned how Combs could supposedly make such a promise, pointing to the prestige of the awards and the limits of even the biggest artists' influence.

His comments have also drawn attention to producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones' allegations against the rapper, which form part of a wider legal dispute over their professional relationship.

Gene Deal Questions Diddy's Grammy Awards Influence

Speaking in an interview, Deal questioned what kind of connections Combs would need to have to guarantee someone a Grammy, particularly when the awards are determined through the Recording Academy's voting process.

'What kind of power do you have when you can promise somebody a Grammy?' Deal asked, suggesting the alleged offer raised questions about the rapper's connections within the music business.

He also brought up Beyoncé, comparing the singer's Grammy achievements with the alleged promise. However, his comparison is now outdated. Beyoncé won her first Album of the Year Grammy in 2025 for Cowboy Carter, after years of nominations without a win in the category.

Deal described the alleged arrangement as 'spooky,' questioning who Combs might know to make such a promise possible.

Lil Rod's Lawsuit Details Alleged Grammy Promise

Jones, known professionally as Lil Rod, worked on Combs' 2023 album 'The Love Album: Off the Grid.' According to his lawsuit, he produced nine tracks during a 13-month working relationship with the music mogul. The 75-page complaint, filed in February 2024 in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, accused Combs of sexual misconduct, harassment and other wrongdoing.

Jones alleged that Combs promised him a Grammy Award for Producer of the Year for the album if he engaged in sexual activity with fellow producer Stevie J. The complaint also described alleged promises of money, property and access to influential record label executives.

Jones separately disputed his compensation, claiming he had agreed to receive $20,000 (£15,100) for each song, royalty points and publishing rights. He alleged that Combs later offered him $29,000 (£21,900) in total compensation, which he refused.

Disturbing Claim About Producer's Refusal

Deal also suggested that Jones was fortunate not to have accepted the alleged proposition, making a crude remark about what might have happened if he had believed Combs' promise.

'Good thing the kid didn't believe him,' Deal said, adding that Jones could otherwise have suffered sexual harm.

P Diddy promised a man a Grammy Award for letting him f*ck him. Beyonce has never won Album of the Year. But Diddy told a producer he could hand him one for s*x. The producer said no. Diddy’s ex-bodyguard said “good thing the kid didn’t believe him, because he might have got a booty hole tore up.” Then one question. “What kind of power do you have when you can promise somebody a Grammy? Who are you doing that can get that done?”His name is Gene Deal. He was Diddy’s personal bodyguard for years. He watched the BET Awards when Diddy gave a speech and refused to let the network cut to commercial. They tried. He kept going. He said “don’t matter how much it cost, we going to keep going.” Nobody in the history of that show had ever done that before.In the video below he connects those two things. The Grammy promise and the BET moment. He says both point to the same question nobody wants to ask out loud.The producer, Lil Rod, says he turned it down. Gene says that’s the only reason he walked out in one piece. “Good thing the kid didn’t believe him. Because if the kid would believe him, he might have got a booty hole tore up.”Lil Rod worked with Diddy for 13 months. He says he wrote nine songs. He asked for $50,000 and his publishing. Diddy gave him $29,000 and kept everything else. Lil Rod filed a federal lawsuit. It’s 75 pages long.Gene says every person who said no to Diddy stopped getting work. Every person who said yes kept rising. He says the pattern has been the same for 30 years.Did P Diddy promise that Grammy because he actually had the power to deliver it, or because he knew nobody would ever check? — notjustastone (@notjuststone) November 12, 2026

The former bodyguard's comments focused on the alleged power imbalance between Combs and the producer, particularly given the opportunities and professional connections the music mogul could potentially offer someone working in the industry.

Former Bodyguard Alleges Pattern of Career Retaliation

Deal also made broader claims about Combs' treatment of people who allegedly rejected his advances. According to the former bodyguard, individuals who refused Combs stopped receiving professional opportunities, while those who agreed to his demands continued to advance in the entertainment business.

Deal suggested that this pattern had continued for approximately three decades. However, his claims have not been independently established and should be distinguished from the allegations made in Jones' court filings.