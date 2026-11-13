Lil' Kim appeared strikingly different from her 1990s image at New York's Empire State Building on Thursday, 12 November.

The rapper attended a ceremony celebrating 30 years since the release of her debut album, Hard Core, and helped illuminate the famous tower.

Hard Core arrived on 12 November 1996, establishing the Brooklyn artist as a solo star. The anniversary offered an opportunity to revisit the record that made her famous, this time at one of New York's best-known landmarks.

Lil' Kim's Appearance Draws Attention at Empire State Building

The 52-year-old wore a sleeveless black midi dress decorated with white floral patterns for the occasion. She paired it with knee-high leather boots, fingerless gloves and a Louis Vuitton handbag. Her long brunette hair fell in curls around her shoulders.

Photographs from the event showed a look markedly different from the one associated with her early career. In the 1990s, Lil' Kim was known as much for her daring fashion choices as for her music. Three decades later, the contrast was difficult to miss.

Yet the occasion was not organised around her appearance. Lil' Kim took part in the landmark's lighting ceremony, turning attention to an album whose influence extended beyond its original release.

The official lighting schedule specified a rotation of red, yellow, green, and blue to commemorate the album's anniversary.

Discussion about her changing appearance has followed the rapper for years. She has previously acknowledged undergoing cosmetic procedures, including work on her nose and lips. However, Thursday's photographs do not establish whether she has had any recent treatment.

In a 2000 interview, Kim spoke about struggles with self-esteem and feeling she did not measure up to certain beauty ideals.

She has also discussed reconstructive procedures following injuries she attributed to an allegedly abusive past relationship. Those earlier accounts should not be treated as an explanation for any changes seen this week.

Lil' Kim Celebrates the Legacy of Hard Core

The anniversary revisited a major chapter in hip-hop history. Executive-produced by The Notorious B.I.G., Hard Core brought Kim's explicit lyrics and commanding delivery to a much wider audience. Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were among the artists associated with the project.

The album reached number 11 on the Billboard 200 and number three on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Songs including 'No Time' and 'Crush on You' became fixtures of her early catalogue. The 'Not Tonight' remix also helped define that period of her career.

What distinguished the record was its unapologetic treatment of sex, power and ambition from a woman's perspective. Its provocative imagery was part of the package, but the songs also established Kim as an artist with a distinct voice. That is the career the Empire State Building celebration was recognising.

The anniversary events will continue in Brooklyn on 18 and 19 November. Lil' Kim is scheduled to perform Hard Core Symphony with Thee Phantom and The Illharmonic Orchestra. Both concerts are scheduled to begin at 8pm.

According to Kings Theatre's official schedule, the performances will feature orchestral arrangements of songs from her debut and other hits.