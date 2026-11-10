Neo-Nazi influencer Christopher Pohlhaus reportedly broadcast a private sexual video call live on Kick for more than two and a half hours after failing to end his stream, according to a report by The Bulwark.

Pohlhaus, who uses the online name 'Hammer', is said to have believed his broadcast had stopped after a World of Warcraft session on Tuesday, 3 November.

Journalist Will Sommer reported the incident on 10 November. According to his account, Pohlhaus stopped recording through his streaming software but did not end the live transmission on Kick. The broadcast allegedly continued as he spoke with a woman he appeared to believe was no longer being seen by the public.

The distinction matters: stopping a recording does not necessarily end a live stream. Sommer reported that about 15 people had been watching the original gaming session, but did not establish how many viewers saw the subsequent call.

Viewers Tried To Warn Pohlhaus

Sommer reported that the conversation became sexually explicit and that Pohlhaus masturbated during the call. Viewers appeared to recognise the error before he did and posted messages in the live chat.

'DOES HE KNOW HE'S STILL LIVE?' one commenter wrote, according to the report.

The encounter reportedly lasted more than two and a half hours, with stretches of ordinary conversation. At one point, Pohlhaus paused to eat chicken he had prepared. Sommer's account does not establish whether he saw the chat messages as the call continued.

The reported audience was small, but the incident raises questions about the privacy of the people involved. The woman was identified by an online pseudonym in The Bulwark's report; her real identity was not established in the publicly accessible portion.

There is no confirmed evidence that she knew the conversation was being broadcast or agreed to its transmission.

Who Is Christopher Pohlhaus?

Pohlhaus founded Blood Tribe, a neo-Nazi group established in 2022, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Anti-Defamation League also identifies him as the group's founder and describes its record of provocative demonstrations and white supremacist propaganda.

His public profile helps explain the interest in Sommer's report. However, it does not establish what the woman knew about the stream or whether she consented to the conversation being made public.

Kick's community guidelines, updated in March 2026, prohibit pornography and nudity and require suggestive content to be appropriately age-restricted.

The platform says moderators consider the circumstances, intent and outcome of a broadcast when assessing possible breaches. It has not been established whether Kick investigated this stream or imposed any sanction.

It is also unclear whether footage remained available after the broadcast ended or whether people beyond the initial audience later viewed it. The account does not establish the number of viewers who saw the call, or whether any recording was subsequently shared.

The Moment the Stream Ended

According to Sommer, the woman eventually said another man had messaged her to ask whether she was streaming with Pohlhaus. Only then did Pohlhaus appear to realise what might have happened.

'Oh, nooo!' he reportedly exclaimed, before adding, 'I hope not!' The stream then ended, The Bulwark reported.

No independently authenticated recording or first-hand account from either participant has been established in the material cited here. The details should therefore be treated as a reported account, rather than a verified reconstruction of everything viewers saw.