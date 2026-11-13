Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram has shared his thoughts on the second season of BBC crime drama This City Is Ours, praising its production quality and performances while questioning whether it presents an accurate picture of the city.

Rotheram called the series 'brilliant' and praised its cinematic style and strong acting. However, he said the programme's focus on drugs, organised crime and criminal activity did not reflect the Liverpool he wanted audiences to associate with the city.

He also offered a pointed assessment of the cast's regional performances, saying that some of the Scouse accents were 'a bit dodgy'.

What Did Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram Say About 'This City Is Ours'?

Rotheram, who serves as mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said he had recently finished watching the second series of the BBC drama.

Although he praised the programme's overall quality, he expressed reservations about its representation of Liverpool and the people who live there.

He argued that television productions set in the city should do more to showcase the qualities for which its residents are known, particularly their friendliness, humour and welcoming nature.

'We need to get away from the drugs and crime and organised crime and criminal activity to what most people are renowned for, which is the warmth of their welcome, their friendliness, their humour,' he said.

He added that these characteristics were what the Liverpool City Region represented to him.

His comments were not entirely critical, however. Rotheram acknowledged the show's cinematic presentation and praised the standard of its performances, making clear that his concerns were more about the picture of the city being presented than the production itself.

Why Did Rotheram Criticise the Scouse Accents?

One of the mayor's more unexpected observations concerned the Liverpool accents used by some members of the cast. While he did not identify individual performers, Rotheram said he thought some of the accents were 'a bit dodgy'.

The comment touches on a familiar challenge for television productions filmed in Liverpool: capturing the distinctive regional dialect convincingly, particularly when performers come from outside the city.

The show's cast has previously discussed the work involved in getting the accents right. In March 2025, Julie Graham revealed that the actors worked with a voice coach and received guidance from Liverpool-born colleagues and crew members, including the production's sound recordist, who helped them correct individual words when necessary.

The differences between accents across generations and genders can also make the task more complicated. Despite the criticism, the series has attracted praise for its performances and its use of Liverpool locations.

What Is 'This City Is Ours' Season 2 About?

Created by Stephen Butchard, This City Is Ours follows Michael Kavanagh (James Nelson-Joyce), a Liverpool criminal whose attempt to build a future with Diana Williams (Hannah Onslow) is complicated by his involvement in organised crime.

The second season picks up after the events of the first, with Michael and Diana initially enjoying life in Spain. Their plans are disrupted when events pull Michael back into the criminal world.

Meanwhile, a power struggle within the Phelan organisation threatens to destabilise the business. A new threat also emerges in the form of Ozzie Thompson, a gangster from Ronnie Phelan's (Sean Bean) past.

The returning cast includes Jack McMullen as Jamie Phelan and Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan, alongside James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Onslow and other familiar faces. Shaun Evans joins the new series as Ozzie Thompson, a former associate of Ronnie Phelan who has recently been released from prison. Álvaro Morte also joins as Felipe Guzman, a member of the Colombian cartel.

Does 'This City Is Ours' Give Liverpool a Bad Reputation?

Rotheram's comments come amid wider discussion about how crime dramas influence perceptions of Liverpool.

The series has proved popular, but its focus on criminal organisations has prompted questions about whether television consistently presents the city through the same familiar themes.

The debate also highlights the tension between celebrating Liverpool as a filming location and ensuring that its identity is not reduced to fictional stories about violence and organised crime.

There are clear economic benefits to productions choosing the region. The first series of This City Is Ours generated approximately £9 million for the Liverpool City Region economy. According to the Liverpool Film Office, the production also generated or safeguarded around 300 full-time equivalent jobs and supported 17 trainees entering the film industry.

For Rotheram, the challenge is to encourage more productions that showcase the city's wider character, including its culture, humour and community spirit.

Ultimately, his reaction is a mixed verdict on the BBC drama: he recognises its quality and entertainment value, but believes Liverpool has much more to offer than the criminal world depicted on screen.