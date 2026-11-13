MobLand Season 2, Episode 9 delivers a major turning point for the Harrigan family, as Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) faces one of his most dangerous confrontations yet and Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer) makes a decisive move against the crime dynasty.

Titled 'Nervous Breakdown', the episode sees Frankie Cooper (Johnny Flynn) kidnap Gina Da Souza (Teddie Allen) to force Harry to answer for the murder of his son, Michael. Although Harry manages to secure her release, the closing moments reveal that the family faces an even greater threat.

Kat declares 'Black Flag' on the Harrigans, announcing that their time in power is over. But what does the phrase mean, and what does it mean for Harry?

What Does Black Flag Mean in 'MobLand'?

The episode opens with Frankie interrupting a diplomatic gathering attended by Kat. Disguised as a waiter, he confronts her and threatens her, prompting Kat to invoke the phrase 'Black Flag'.

She invokes the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which protects the inviolability of embassy premises and restricts unauthorised entry by the receiving state's authorities. Kat characterises Frankie's intrusion as an attack on the nation, warning him that he will not leave without consequences.

However, the phrase takes on a much greater significance in the episode's closing scene. After Frankie contacts Kat during his confrontation with Harry, she delivers a chilling message to the Harrigan fixer.

'As of tonight there is no Harrigans,' she tells him, before explaining that he has a new job and thanking him in advance for what he is about to do.

The episode does not establish 'Black Flag' as the formal name of a specific criminal operation. Instead, Kat uses the phrase as a declaration of war against the Harrigans, signalling that she intends to dismantle their organisation and take control.

Harry's experience as the family's fixer makes him a valuable asset. By offering him a new position, Kat appears to be attempting to secure his services while bringing the Harrigans' existing power structure to an end.

The phrase also carries associations with hostility. Historically, pirate ships used black flags, including variations of the Jolly Roger, to intimidate other vessels and signal that surrender was preferable to resistance. The phrase also evokes the American punk band Black Flag, whose song 'Nervous Breakdown' provides the episode's title.

Nevertheless, the message in the episode is clear: the Harrigans are being targeted.

Does Harry Save Gina From Frankie?

Frankie kidnaps Gina and locks her inside a concealed panic room beneath his London home, a room that previously served as Michael's playroom.

Harry's attempts to move Jan (Joanne Froggatt) and Gina to safety fall apart when Frankie arrives at the family home. Although Harry manages to fight off the armed men who attack him, Gina is captured.

Frankie threatens to have Gina killed during a video call, forcing Harry into a desperate negotiation. Rather than relying on another elaborate scheme, Harry warns Frankie that he could inflict serious damage before his guards could intervene. He then gives him seven seconds to call Joey and order Gina's release. Faced with the threat, Frankie eventually agrees, allowing Gina to escape.

The confrontation demonstrates that Harry is still capable of terrifying his enemies, even when he no longer has complete control of the situation.

What Happens to Conrad and Maeve?

Elsewhere, Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve (Helen Mirren) attempt to intercept a major drug shipment at Tilbury Docks.

Their plan falls apart when Conrad begins seeing figures from his past and becomes increasingly distressed. Maeve recognises that he is not in a condition to continue, and they abandon the operation.

Meanwhile, Maeve remains determined to remove Harry from the family. She tells Eddie (Anson Boon) that killing him is the final task required to prove himself as a Harrigan.

Kevin (Paddy Considine) also considers taking control of the organisation, adding to the growing divisions within the family.

What Does the Body Found in the Lake Mean?

The episode ends with police recovering a badly decomposed body from a lake at the Harrigan estate. Colin Tattersall is present as the discovery is made, suggesting that the find could be part of a wider plan against the family.

The identity of the body is not confirmed, although the circumstances invite speculation about its connection to the events surrounding Conrad and Frankie.

With Kat declaring the Harrigans finished, Frankie still dangerous and several family members plotting against one another, the season finale now promises a decisive confrontation.

For Harry, the question is no longer simply how to protect the Harrigans. He must decide whether there will be anything left of the family worth protecting.