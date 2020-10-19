Yolanda Hadid shared an adorable photo of her granddaughter on social media over the weekend and expressed her joy at being a grandmother.

The former "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" star posted an Instagram photo of the little girl's fingers holding on to her hand. She captioned it, "My heart is expending [sic] with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above....."

"Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it," Hadid added. Oma means grandma, granny, or grandmother in German.

Yolanda's 25-year-old daughter, Gigi, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik on Sept. 23. They announced the baby girl's arrival on separate posts on social media but shared a similar photo with that of Yolanda's.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," Gigi wrote alongside a photo of tiny hands holding on to her thumb.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Malik announced his daughter's birth in a tweet. He also shared a photo of the baby's hand clasping one of his fingers.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," he captioned the snap adding, "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."



Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautifulðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ï¸to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

The couple has yet to share another photo of their child showing her face. They have been private about their daughter since her birth and have yet to share the baby's name.

Yolanda made it known that she is excited to become a grandmother in a previous post. She waited patiently for the baby's birth as she said in a picture that showed her with her head on Gigi's pregnant belly.

Yolanda also shared her excitement to become an Oma during an April interview where she confirmed Gigi's pregnancy. She said she cannot wait to see her granddaughter especially after the recent death of her own mother. She said her family is "blessed" and called it the "beauty of life: one soul leaves us and a new one comes in."