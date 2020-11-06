"The Young and the Restless" spoilers for the week of Nov. 9 to 13 tease massive drama, intriguing storylines, and unexpected developments. The show will focus on Adam's struggles, Lily and Billy's burgeoning romance, Phyllis' discovery, and the new arrival Sally Spectra. Here is everything you need to know about the next five chapters of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Young and the Restless."]

The week on "The Young and the Restless" opens with the drama surrounding the Newman clan. According to Soap.com, Victor makes it clear that he will not make a compromise with his children particularly Nick and Victoria. The situation may lead to another crisis in the family. Dangerous times are predicted ahead for Chance and Adam. And Nate continues to regret his fling as he deals with the aftermath.

As the show progresses, we will see what is going on with Sally Spectra. The new girl in town is creating quite a stir and this is not going to make Summer happy. Elsewhere, Adam takes some desperate measures to "cover his tracks." Fans are reminded that Chelsea will remain away but soon it will be revealed what she has been up to.

Lily continues to struggle around Billy. She is finding it hard to keep him in check as he is not afraid of going beyond the boundaries for a scandalous story. Rey discovers a lead in his investigation. And Abigail's world will turn upside down in the upcoming episode.

Phyllis will come across a sinister secret leaving the person involved worried and agitated. Elsewhere, Sharon is preparing for her wedding. At the same time, she ends up breaking an important promise to someone close. And Paul discovers a revenge plot that is going to shock him.

Towards the end of the week, Lauren makes an unexpected move against Jack. Amanda seeks solace in a friend and Elena makes a confession.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Monday to Friday at 12.30 pm ET on CBS.