"The Young and the Restless" spoilers for upcoming episodes suggest massive drama surrounding Adam, Billy, Devon, and Amanda. The next week sees Elena's worst fears coming true when Devon and Amanda's bond strengthens.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Young and the Restless" episodes airing from Oct. 26 to 30.]

The week on "The Young and the Restless" opens with the drama surrounding Billy and Lily. According to Soaps.com, Lily is setting some rules in her relationship with Billy. Considering his past, she decides to move forward with some caution.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fisher seems to be in good spirits as he sees Adam's life spiraling down. As for Victoria, she receives an unexpected phone call that might change everything for the Newman Enterprise boss.

Nick steps forward to help Phyllis. However, things do not go as planned and it appears things are about to "backfire." Elsewhere, Summer is tasked with an important decision this week concerning her relationship with Kyle. With all that went down last week between the couple, their future looks bleak unless Kyle decides to change things around. There is a chance Kyle will find his father Jack on his side who may help him in making things right with Summer.

As the week moves forward spoilers tease "surprising news" with the return of Doug as Paul. Elena is not looking happy with the way Devon and Amanda's relationship is progressing. Despite her disapproval, Devon is moving forward with Amanda as they get closer.

There is a lot happening between the father-son duo Victor and Adam. After years of sharing a tumultuous relationship, Adam Newman decides to cut off all the ties with his father. This may not be happening for the first time, but it appears the dynamics of the Newman family are about to shake up massively. Meanwhile, Chloe urges Chelsea to walk away from Adam.

Elena can see her relationship with Devon is doomed particularly after her fling with Nate. In her final attempt to save it, she begs Devon to forgive her. However, Devon is shattered by Elena's betrayal.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Monday to Friday at 12.30 pm ET on CBS.