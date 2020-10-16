"The Young and the Restless" episodes next week will feature some emotional moments for the Abbott family as they deal with a massive loss. Meanwhile, Chance deals with more problems. Here are the spoilers for episodes airing from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 'The Young and the Restless']

The week on "The Young and the Restless" opens with Abbotts still reeling from their loss. With Dina's passing away, the Abbotts will come together for mourning. Jack, Ashley, Traci, Abby, and Kyle will all be grieving over the loss.

Meanwhile, past catches up with Chance. Something happens with him that will bring back tough memories. Sharon and Nick will also find themselves worrying about their girl Faith, who recently had to deal with several challenges including her mother's cancer. The pair will soon realise how fast their little girl has grown up.

As the week progresses, Devon is going to set the record straight with someone. He takes control of things. There are sparks flying between Billy and Lily. Will they finally be able to put their differences aside and come together for a romantic relationship?

Elsewhere, Elena is busy trying to control the damage. And Nate comes to a strange realisation about his meeting with Elena. Meanwhile, Phyllis will find herself in a difficult situation where she must handle the crisis before things go out of hand.

Towards the end of the week, Jack decided to pay tribute to his mother and her legacy in the perfect manner. More spoilers from the publication hint at a Baldwin-Fisher reunion. When Gloria is back, Michael and Kevin have several questions to ask their mother. And Summer has a difficult talk with Kyle.

Finally, Chelsea gives Adam an ultimatum as things continue to get out of control. Since Sharon is on the road to recovery, Rey decides to pop the question.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Monday through Friday at 12.30 pm ET on CBS.