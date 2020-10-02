"The Young and the Restless" returns next week with 'special delivery' for Kevin and Chloe and massive drama surrounding Billy and Adam. In addition, there are some long-buried secrets coming and a confession. Here are spoilers for the next five chapters from the long-running soap opera. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers from "The Young and the Restless."]

The week opens with exciting news for Chloe and Kevin, according to Soaps.com. While there aren't many details about what is happening at their end, it is believed that it's time for Fishers to welcome their bundle of joy in this world.

As the episode progresses, it sheds light on Nate, who will be navigating through the danger zone in the coming week. It is said that he will be playing with fire. Meanwhile, Nick is going to stumble upon a secret that will leave him shocked and wondering.

Moving forward, Jack will discover a "surprising connection with Lauren." As for Lily, she is keeping a stringent check on Billy particularly after he decided to publish the scandalous story leading to a fallout between him and Adam. Also, fans are asked to watch out for a confession from Nikki.

Elsewhere, things are about to get all messed up in Adam Newman's world. Abby goes after Chance to break all connections with Adam. And Chelsea is on an unlikely trip. Something about Faith is going to bring Sharon and Nick together as their concern grows.

Things are not looking great for Victor and Nikki and it is thanks to Adam. He is about to create some issues between the couple. Meanwhile, the ladies of Genoa City are looking in the position of power. Victoria makes a daring yet powerful move. As for Phyllis, she is standing firm on the ground.

Later this week, Victoria will see her father trying to make amends and bring peace back. Elena has a tough road ahead with some hard decisions to take. And Lily is in for a surprise with an interesting offer in hand. More spoilers suggest, Sharon had surgery and she will be on road to recovery.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Monday through Friday at 12.30 pm ET on CBS.