YouTube is reportedly prepping to introduce a three-strike policy for viewers who use ad blockers. As a result, viewers will not be able to skip ads that pop up during video playback on YouTube.

Back in May, a report indicated that YouTube will use a tool to stop viewers from using ad blockers while watching videos. The ad blocker ban was first spotted by Reddit user Sazk100.

Moreover, the folks at Android Authority confirmed that the platform is testing a three-strike policy for ad blocking. The statement given to the website sheds more light on YouTube's decision to block video players for users who watch three consecutive videos with the ad blocker enabled.

YouTube is cracking down on those who use ad blockers

Reddit user Reddit_n_Me shared a screenshot of the pop-up warning about YouTube's new three-strike policy. In the screenshot, the Google-owned online video-sharing platform is warning users to stop using ad blockers.

Notably, there are three numbered boxes that represent strikes on top. After detecting a user has enabled an ad blocker, YouTube will warn the user of its three-strike policy. Still, if they watch three videos in a row with the ad blocker enabled, YouTube will block their video player.

However, it is unclear whether the user will be barred from the platform or will not be allowed to play videos for a while. You can avoid being blocked either by disabling the ad blocker or adding YouTube to the allowed list.

Also, YouTube will urge users to sign up for YouTube Premium to stop seeing ads while watching videos if they do not want to disable the ad blocker. However, users can click on Report Issue in the pop-up warning prompt and challenge the flag if they are falsely flagged.

Why does YouTube want you to stop using ad blockers?

YouTube has been undergoing some major overhauls lately. For instance, YouTube TV recently expanded its multiview feature. Likewise, Google is reportedly testing an online game offering for YouTube.

In addition to these changes, YouTube has been increasing the number of ads that appear in a single video. The platform went on from showing one ad to two in a single break. According to the folks at MySmartPrice, some users have reported seeing ten unskippable ads in a single ad break.

During the Brandcast 2023 event, YouTube announced it will soon add 30-second unskippable ads to most-watched content on connected TVs. Still, it is not unfair considering that YouTube earns revenue from these ads to offer its services for free to users around the world.

It is also worth noting that the platform needs serious server power to continue providing high-resolution video streaming to billions of users simultaneously. There are no prizes for guessing, these servers cost a lot.

YouTube generates its income through YouTube Premium and ads. Currently, YouTube Premium subscribers do not see ads on the platform. Also, it allows YouTube to protect the creator's earnings on the platform.

YouTube Shorts to get a new feature

YouTube has confirmed that it is currently testing this ad-blocking tool, according to the Android Authority report. It will be interesting to see whether YouTube's three-strike policy will make users buy YouTube Premium.

Meanwhile, the company is testing a new feature that allows users to create YouTube Shorts from comments on other users' videos. This new feature dubbed "viewer-created Shorts featuring comments," will give users the chance to share their thoughts in a more creative way.

YouTube has confirmed that users only on select iOS and Android devices will be able to convert comments on a video to a separate YouTube Shorts video. Creators will not be able to stop users from making Shorts out of any comment they want.

Moreover, YouTube will not notify creators when someone creates new content using a comment on their Shorts video. Even the original commenter will not be notified.