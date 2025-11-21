Savannah Craven Antao, host of the YouTube channel Her Patriot Voice, has filed a civil lawsuit against the woman accused of assaulting her, following the dismissal of criminal charges by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

The Attack: A Man-on-the-Street Interview Turns Violent

On 3 April, Craven Antao was conducting a 'man-on-the-street' style interview for pro-life group Live Action in Harlem when Brianna J. Rivers, 30, allegedly struck her repeatedly in the face. The assault was captured on video.

A published article hinted that Craven Antao sustained injuries requiring stitches and incurred more than £2,390 (US$3,000) in medical bills.

A Case That Collapsed: DA Missteps Spark Outrage

Rivers was initially charged with second-degree assault, but the Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, later dropped the case. According to her legal team, the dismissal followed procedural errors, including the DA's office missing a discovery deadline.

The DA's office has admitted to the mistake, issuing an apology: '...for the unacceptable error of missing the discovery deadline,' they said, adding they are taking steps to improve procedures.

The Civil Suit: Seeking Accountability

On 18 November, Craven Antao filed a civil complaint in Bronx Supreme Court, represented by the Thomas More Society.

The lawsuit accuses Rivers of assault and maliciously mocking Craven Antao online, including selling merchandise referencing the attack.

According to the complaint, Rivers and her cousin allegedly marketed a T-shirt depicting a fist striking a face, with the word 'BAM!' emblazoned on it.

Her attorneys state the YouTuber has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and received hundreds of death threats since the incident. The complaint seeks both compensatory and punitive damages for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

A Broader Warning: Political Violence and Prosecutorial Failure

Craven Antao has strongly criticised DA Bragg's handling of the case. In an interview with Fox News Digital, she said, 'What the DA Alvin Bragg himself has shown ... is that they can go assault somebody and hurt them if they disagree with them and nothing is going to happen.'

Her legal team echoed the concern: 'The DA's office had every opportunity to pursue justice ... failed to prosecute this vicious assault. Their refusal left us with no choice but to file a civil action to hold Rivers accountable.'

Aftermath: Fear, Trauma, and Questions of Safety

Beyond the legal fight, Craven Antao says the attack has forced her to reconsider her personal safety.

She has spoken about constantly looking over her shoulder, worried that someone who shares her attacker's views might target her next.

She has even drawn comparisons to the killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, warning that if someone like him—who had security and a public profile—could be threatened, then ordinary advocates might be in danger too.

Response and Next Steps

Rivers previously offered a partial apology in a Facebook post, calling Craven Antao a 'professional antagonist' rather than a journalist, and claimed she was provoked during their exchange.

Meanwhile, Craven Antao and her legal team are pressing forward with their lawsuit—not just to recoup her medical costs, but to demand accountability and send a message: political violence, even on the street, must have consequences.