Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall and their daughter are enjoying a break Down Under. However, they are trying to distance themselves from the royal drama happening in their family back home. Her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family on Thursday.

Zara and Mike Tindall enjoyed a day out at the Magic Millions Carnival horse race in Gold Coast on Saturday. The daughter of Princess Anne looked gorgeous in a pink Rebecca Vallance mini dress. She paired it with a feathered orange fascinator by Millinery Jill, and a matching pink Kate Spade shoulder bag.

The former England rugby captain looked dapper in a white three piece suit, waistcoat and trousers combo. He paired with a blue tie, a white pocket square and brown tie-up shoes.

Great race day yesterday! Well done @mmsnippets for putting on such a good day!! pic.twitter.com/Qs8ymBs6Sx — mike tindall (@miketindall13) January 11, 2020

The couple shared an adorable selfie on Instagram of them enjoying a day out, Daily Mail reports. Zara was handed a six-month driving ban in Cheltenham on Wednesday. She couldn't attend court as she and her family is currently enjoying a break in Australia.

Zara already had nine points on her license when she was given another four, which makes it over the 12 point limit, for driving at 91mph on the A417 in Gloucestershire last November. The speed limit was 70mph. This happened near her home.

However, the equestrian's ban was nothing compared to the bombshell announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They shocked their family and the world with their decision to step back from royal duties and become financially independent.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," a spokesman said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.