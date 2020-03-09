Dwayne Wade's daughter Zaya Wade has made her first red carpet appearance as a transgender girl at the 2020 Truth Awards, weeks after the player revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that Zaya has decided to come out of the closet.

Zaya Wade arrived at the Better Brothers LA's Truth Awards on Saturday, holding the hands of her father Dwayne Wade and step-mother Gabrielle Union. For the award show that honours the accomplishments of the black LGBTQ+ community, the 12-year-old opted for a bright green shirt underneath a tuxedo jacket of the same colour, pairing it with black pants with a pink sash and black boots.

Dwayne and Union, meanwhile, were complimenting Zaya in coordinating outfits. The three posed for family pictures at the red carpet in Los Angeles and later hit the stage together to honour a friend.

The American basketball player took to Instagram to share pictures of Zaya, his daughter with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, who was born a boy named Zion Malachi Airamis Wade. Sharing a snap of her red carpet look, Wade wrote: Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade!"

"Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards," the 38-year-old added in the caption.

Onstage at the award show, Dwayne opened up about how he and wife Union, handled things when Zaya came out to them, reports E! News. The basketball player said: "When our 8-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, came home and said she had something to tell us, when she came out to us, as a family, we admitted that weren't as educated about the LGBTQ+ plus community as we should have been."

Dwayne said that he and Union reached out to their good friends, a gay couple, who helped them "navigate the right language to use the questions to ask and what to listen for."

"They also reminded us to make sure Zaya knew her community and felt the love and support inside and outside from home. From working closely with Zaya to design her room in our homes to make sure that her most authentic self was represented and that her bedroom felt like her sanctuary," he said.