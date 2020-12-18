Zayn Malik could be preparing for a live show in New York if his recent teases on social media are anything to go by.

Fans went wild at the possibility of seeing the former One Direction singer on stage again after he shared a photo of St George Theatre in Staten Island on Instagram Stories. He took the picture from inside the grand hall, which looks empty but with the lights on.

Malik also shared a photo of a soundboard as if to tease that he is working on something at the recording studio. The images caused a frenzy among fans who believe that the singer is kicking the new year with a new album and a live performance. They caused "'ZAYN WORLD DOMINATION" to trend on Twitter.

IT'S ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION THE KING IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/fmytYCqjf2 — esraa (@zjm_strong) December 17, 2020

"SO ZAYN IS GOING TO KICK OFF NEW ERA WITH A CONCERT THEN RELEASE A NEW SINGLE, COVERS, COLLAB AND ALBUM ??!?!! 2021 BELONGS TO ZAYN MALIK AND ZAYN MALIK ONLY

ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION," one fan tweeted.

"ZAYN MALIK I can't breathe oh God," another commented.

ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION

ZAYN MALIK

December 17, 2020

"Zayn Malik back on stage it's over for everyone else now," a fan tweeted and another wrote, "Hey @zaynmalik, just wondering what is happening right now. can't stop thinking."

Interestingly, Malik's music producer Alexander Oriet shared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories about a Christmas treat. Oriet is also working with Louis Tomlinson and fans think that the two singers are collaborating.

zayn’s producer posted this now? what if zayn has a christmas track? pic.twitter.com/nmuMCttnbP — ‏ًmina (@28HABlTS) December 14, 2020

The singer's cryptic posts came after he was spotted sporting platinum blonde hair while out and about in New York on Tuesday. It was his first public outing since he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter in September. He was hard to miss as he dressed in a bright yellow quilted jacket paired with yellow sneakers.

The 27-year-old "Icarus Falls" hitmaker could be teasing a live show if his past tweet about getting back on stage is anything to go by. He tweeted in January 2019 that he cannot wait to perform for his fans as he has "got tunes that bang for days." He wrote that he is "feelin ready."

The public is privy to the fact that Malik has not toured his music because he has suffered from anxiety and stage fright since he left One Direction in 2015. Perhaps he wants to start fresh in 2021 and conquer his fears for the sake of the fans who have since been wanting to see him perform live.