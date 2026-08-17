Zendaya has received a major vote of confidence for one of Disney's most anticipated live-action roles, with original Hercules voice actress Susan Egan saying she believes the actress would be an ideal choice to play Megara in a new adaptation.

Egan, who voiced the sharp-tongued heroine in Disney's 1997 animated classic, made the suggestion during an interview at D23 over the weekend. Rather than simply naming Zendaya because she is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Egan cheekily mentioned her several times while answering who she thinks should play the iconic role.

Susan Egan Thinks Zendaya Has the Right Qualities

Egan has previously been vocal about her admiration for Zendaya, but this time she made her casting choice particularly clear.

During the interview, she described Zendaya as a strong and grounded performer with an impressive career that began when she was a teenager. Egan also highlighted her voice, presence and what she described as an 'edge' that could work particularly well for Megara.

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Egan also suggested that Zendaya's real-life husband, Tom Holland, could take on the role of Hercules, joking that the couple might already be considering a restraining order after hearing her suggestion.

For Egan, the idea is not simply about pairing two of Hollywood's biggest names. She specifically believes Zendaya could capture the personality that made Meg such a memorable Disney character.

Her enthusiasm comes as Zendaya and Holland are enjoying an especially high-profile period in their careers. The pair have already starred together as MJ and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man franchise, and they are now married, with Holland confirming the news earlier this year.

Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules' Is Still in Development

The casting suggestion is particularly interesting because Disney's live-action Hercules project has been in development for years.

The remake was first announced in 2020, with Dave Callaham attached to write the screenplay and Joe and Anthony Russo producing through their AGBO banner. Guy Ritchie was later attached to direct the project. However, Disney has not announced an official cast for the film, meaning Egan's comments are currently a fan-casting endorsement rather than confirmation of Zendaya's involvement.

That distinction has not stopped the idea from generating excitement online.

Zendaya has already demonstrated her ability to move between blockbuster franchises and more dramatic projects, while her fashion-forward public image could also make her an obvious fit for Meg's distinctive 1990s-inspired look.

The bigger question would be whether Disney wants to recreate the animated film closely or take a different approach to the Greek mythology-inspired story.

Fans Are Divided Over Another Disney Remake

While some fans immediately embraced the idea of Zendaya as Megara, the reaction has not been universally positive.

Discussion surrounding Egan's comments quickly spread online, with some people saying Zendaya would suit the character perfectly. Others argued that the bigger problem is Disney continuing to turn its animated classics into live-action films.

The debate reflects the increasingly complicated reaction to Disney's remake strategy. Films including Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Lilo & Stitch have all received live-action adaptations, creating a continuing conversation about whether beloved animated films should simply be left alone.

For supporters of the proposed casting, however, Zendaya could offer something different from a straightforward remake. Her combination of acting ability, musical talent and screen presence could allow her to put a fresh spin on Meg rather than simply attempting to imitate Egan's original performance.

For now, Zendaya is not officially attached to play Megara. But with the character's original voice actress publicly backing her, the idea has certainly gained an influential supporter, and fans now have another potential Hollywood pairing to imagine.