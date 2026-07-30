A brief red carpet moment at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere has sparked a viral social media storm, with millions of viewers claiming it shows Zendaya reacting jealously after Tom Holland stood beside co-star Sadie Sink. The clip has fuelled widespread speculation, prompting fans to scrutinise every glance and gesture.

But the viral narrative may not tell the full story. A closer look at the footage suggests the moment has been taken out of context, casting doubt on claims that the Euphoria star displayed any signs of jealousy during the high-profile premiere.

Why a Clip of Zendaya's Reaction Has Racked up 7.8 Million Views

A viral video shared on X, formerly Twitter, shows Tom Holland stepping beside co-star Sadie Sink for a group photo at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere. Holland wipes his mouth and glances in his wife Zendaya's direction. Zendaya does the same, and her expression appears to shift, prompting one user to caption the clip, in a post that has since drawn 7.8 million views: 'Zendaya gets jealous after Tom Holland stands next to Sadie Sink and realises he picked the wrong one.'

Comments piled up debating Zendaya's supposed reaction, with several treating the jealousy narrative as established fact rather than internet speculation.

Zendaya gets jealous after Tom Holland stands next to Sadie Sink and realizes he picked the wrong one. pic.twitter.com/SbvDWNND8b — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 29, 2026

What the Community Note Reveals About the Edited Footage

The post now carries a community note disputing the framing entirely. According to the note, the clip in circulation has been 'heavily edited,' and the original footage tells a different story.

In the unedited version, Holland is simply wiping his mouth as he prepares for the group photo, while Zendaya is looking towards the director, who was cropped out of the edited clip. The note also says the opening frame is repeated at the 0:11 mark, a common editing trick used to stretch out a moment and make a reaction look more dramatic than it was.

Why Fans Are Dismissing the Zendaya Jealousy Clip

Reactions to the post have been mixed. Some users defended Zendaya outright, with one writing that she was 'just posing' and dismissing the entire narrative as content made 'for five bucks'.

Others pushed back by turning the claim around, noting that Zendaya has also been pictured standing between multiple men without anyone questioning Holland's reaction. A number of replies leaned into mockery, accusing commenters of projecting insecurity onto Zendaya rather than reporting anything real.

Plenty more simply dismissed the drama altogether, with one writing: 'Y'all are making it as if Zendaya is jealous....Come on now. Both ladies are beautiful and Tom and Zendaya are married. Why make up stuff like this?'

Another pointed out that Holland and Zendaya remain, in their words, the internet's 'favourite couple.'

Zendaya and Tom Holland's Marriage, Confirmed After an AI Photo Storm

The rumour mill around the couple is nothing new. Zendaya and Holland's relationship has faced intense scrutiny for years, but it reached a new peak earlier this year after AI-generated wedding photos of the pair went viral, convincing large numbers of fans the couple had already secretly married.

The speculation was eventually put to rest when Holland addressed the AI-generated images during a magazine interview. Asked whether he had to reassure relatives who had seen the fake photos, he replied that his family was never fooled because 'they were all there,' a remark widely interpreted as confirming the couple had already married.

Zendaya appeared to confirm the marriage during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Mexico City. At the event, one fan asked her, 'Will you marry me, please?' The Odyssey actress laughed and replied, 'You're too late!'

The pair first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and have kept their relationship largely private ever since. Their romance became public after they were photographed kissing inside a car in Los Angeles, years after denying they were dating.

Since then, Holland and Zendaya have rarely discussed their relationship in interviews and have made only occasional joint public appearances, guarding their private life closely even as their fame grew. Given how closely they have guarded their relationship over the years, reports of a private wedding came as little surprise to many fans.