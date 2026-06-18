Speculation surrounding Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has intensified after multiple online insiders reiterated claims that she is set to play Jean Grey, one of the X-Men's most significant characters. While Marvel and Sony have not confirmed the casting, the renewed chatter has fuelled debate over what her role could signal for the studio's mutant plans. For fans, it has become one of the clearest recurring clues yet about how the X-Men may be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Insider Claims Drive Jean Grey Theory

I can confirm that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey, 100% — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) June 15, 2026

Much of the renewed attention stems from posts by well‑known Marvel scoopers and commentators on social media platform X.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman wrote in a widely circulated post: 'I can confirm that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey, 100%.' The claim quickly spread across fan communities, where casting speculation around Sink has been active since she joined the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast.

Josh, who runs the pop culture commentary account Den of Nerds, also pointed to earlier posts he made in which he strongly backed the theory. In a resurfaced message from December, he wrote: 'Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey and the scoopers that say she ISN'T are WRONG.'

Why Jean Grey Matters To Marvel Fans

Interest in Sink's role is not just about casting curiosity. Jean Grey sits at the centre of some of Marvel's most recognisable X‑Men storylines, including the Phoenix Saga and its darker counterpart, Dark Phoenix. Because of that legacy, any suggestion that the character may be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe has naturally drawn attention.

One X user, D J (@DRos33), described the theory as self-evident in a post reflecting fan sentiment, writing: 'Too big of a rising actress plus already cast for secret wars she is clearly Jean grey they are not wasting her.'

While the post reflects enthusiasm among some fans, it remains opinion rather than verified reporting.

What The Rumours Could Mean For The MCU

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.



Watch the new trailer for #SpiderManBrandNewDay, in theatres July 31. Tickets on sale NOW. pic.twitter.com/H962Dn2o7b — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) June 17, 2026

Marvel has yet to formally announce how or when the X‑Men will be fully integrated into its mainline universe, despite ongoing hints across recent projects.

That uncertainty is part of why Sink's rumoured role has gained traction. Jean Grey is widely seen as one of the central figures in any future X‑Men roster, meaning her introduction would be significant in mapping out Marvel's next phase of storytelling.

Trailer Clues Fuel Online Theories

Some fans have also pointed to brief moments in early Spider-Man: Brand New Day footage and promotional material as possible hints at a darker underlying storyline. Online speculation has focused on scenes featuring Hulk appearing unsettled or behaving unusually, with some viewers suggesting it could hint at external influence or mind control.

This is probably why Sony and Marvel were so mad the Jean Grey things leaked... This likely means that Jean, just like Hulk and Peter, is being taken over by a monster... That can ONLY mean Dark Phoenix IMO 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pnFlsIKw45 — Josh (@JoshDenofNerds) June 13, 2026

On X, Den of Nerds creator Josh linked such theories to the Jean Grey speculation, writing: 'This likely means that Jean, just like Hulk and Peter, is being taken over by a monster... That can ONLY mean Dark Phoenix IMO.'

The Dark Phoenix angle remains unconfirmed fan theory, with no official narrative details released for the film.