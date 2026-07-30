Tom Holland has revealed that Christopher Nolan trusted him with one of The Odyssey's biggest casting surprises, asking whether Zendaya would be interested in joining the film before approaching her for the role of Athena.

The behind-the-scenes revelation came during separate appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Holland also explained how a scheduling clash with Spider-Man: Brand New Day was resolved, allowing him to star in Christopher Nolan's epic.

Christopher Nolan Closely Guarded Project

Holland said he was in London when he received an unexpected call inviting him to meet Christopher Nolan.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, he joked that he initially thought the Oscar-winning director had meant to call Timothée Chalamet instead.

He also laughed that even his agents had no idea what Nolan's closely guarded project was, suggesting it might be a vampire film or an ensemble space adventure.

After flying to Los Angeles, Holland met Nolan at the director's home, where an hour-long conversation ended with the filmmaker revealing the title: 'The Odyssey.'

Holland accepted the role of Telemachus after reading the screenplay.

During a later meeting, Nolan told him he wanted to approach Zendaya about playing Athena and asked whether she would be interested.

Holland immediately supported the idea and asked whether he could be the one to share the news with her.

Zendaya Never Saw the Casting Twist Coming

Appearing separately on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Zendaya said she was thrilled that Holland had landed a role in a Christopher Nolan film and never imagined she might also join the cast.

'I couldn't even put myself in that equation at all. We already won,' she said.

After returning home, Holland handed her the screenplay and told her to read it again, 'with Athena in mind.'

Zendaya initially thought Holland simply wanted to revisit the screenplay before realising Nolan wanted her for the role.

As she reread Athena's scenes, she understood what he meant.

'I freaked out,' she recalled, adding that what made the moment even more meaningful was that Holland got to be the one to share the news.

'It was so special.'

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Schedule Also Changed

Joining The Odyssey came with one final challenge.

Holland revealed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey were originally scheduled to begin filming on the same day.

Sony later adjusted the schedule, allowing him to appear in both films.

He thanked Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman for making the schedule change possible, saying he would not have been able to join Christopher Nolan's project without the studio's support.

Jimmy Fallon Interviews Reveal New Details About Cast

The interviews quickly attracted attention after official clips from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon were shared on TikTok, with fans discussing Christopher Nolan's casting process and Holland's behind-the-scenes stories.

According to the official TikTok clips, viewers highlighted Holland's humorous claim that he initially thought Nolan had contacted the wrong actor.

Zendaya's interview also offered a rare glimpse into her surprise at learning she had been cast as Athena.

The interviews have given fans one of the clearest glimpses yet into Christopher Nolan's typically private casting process, offering fresh details about how two of Hollywood's biggest stars came to join The Odyssey.