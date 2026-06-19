Zendaya has sent Spider-Man fans into a frenzy by telling them to 'bring some tissues' for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', sparking immediate online panic that her character MJ will die in the film. The actress delivered the chilling warning during a Madrid photocall on 15 June 2026, saying: 'I would say watch all of our previous Spider-Man films just to keep you caught up... and then bring some tissues. We go there.'

The cryptic comment has ignited MJ death rumours across social media, with fans convinced the actress is hinting at a major character's demise. Online users have quickly connected Zendaya's warning to her consistent all-black outfits throughout the promotional tour, interpreting the styling as another death-related clue.

Zendaya basically confirmed the death of MJ or Peter (like I posted earlier). She used the same tone of voice and facial expression as when she spoke about Rue's ending in *Euphoria*. Damn!#zendaya #spiderman pic.twitter.com/vIftmJSI9V — nah (@_nahmt) June 19, 2026

Why Fans Think the Worst

'Spider-Man: Brand New' Day follows a major time jump, with Peter Parker now living entirely alone after 'No Way Home' and carrying the fallout of a world that has forgotten him. That places the film well beyond the ending of the previous movie, making it feel like a lonelier and more emotionally charged chapter in his story.

Fans are primed to panic because 'Spider-Man' films have repeatedly used death as a major emotional turning point, from Uncle Ben to Gwen Stacy in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' and Aunt May in 'No Way Home'. So when the promo campaign starts hinting at tissues and heartbreak, audiences are quick to assume the worst.

Social Media Reactions Go Viral

The online reaction has been widespread, with thousands of comments and trending hashtags dominating fan discussions. One social media user wrote: 'She's wearing a lot of black. MJ can't die.'

A user also wrote: 'I'm so convinced someone is dying and I'm scared' in response to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day chatter, reflecting the growing anxiety around Zendaya's 'bring tissues' warning.

A user also pointed out the floral detail on Zendaya's outfit, writing: 'someone said there are black dahlias on her dress :(' X/@AY0DAYA, a detail that has only added to fan speculation that her styling may be hinting at a darker twist in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

Zendaya's All-Black Outfits Fuel Death Theories

At the Madrid photocall, Zendaya leaned into the mood with a black strapless Christian Cowan dress featuring fringe, paired with black accessories and a slicked-back style.

zendaya wearing christian cowan for the spider man: brand new day press tour in madrid pic.twitter.com/l9HIN9E5va — archive zendaya ⭑ (@archivedaya) June 15, 2026

She later continued the all-black theme in a Rodarte dress with a crystal spiderweb motif, which only intensified fan theories that the promo styling was signalling something darker. Some eagle-eyed fans have linked this styling to death symbolism, comparing it to another young star's appearance at a character's funeral in a previous sci-fi series.

Zendaya stuns for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ press pic.twitter.com/FT32WagkG6 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 18, 2026

Zendaya has frequently used her styling to hint at plotlines in past projects. During promotions for a recent romance film, she wore only bridal-inspired outfits to reflect themes of marriage and relationships, with a wardrobe concept built around 'something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue'.

Across earlier tours for her sci-fi and teen-drama projects, Zendaya followed similar patterns where her outfits aligned with the story's emotional tone, reinforcing her reputation for symbolic styling.

Is MJ Dying in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

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There is no official confirmation from the film's makers that MJ will die in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. The official synopsis suggests the movie will centre on Peter Parker's emotional journey involving memory loss and heartbreak, which may or may not involve losing MJ.

Some fans are now asking: 'Is MJ dying in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?' after Zendaya's cryptic warning. Could the tissues refer to Peter's grief rather than MJ's death? The uncertainty remains until the film's release.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens on 31 July 2026. Fans will have to wait until then to find out whether Zendaya's warning is for MJ or for someone else entirely.