Sydney Sweeney has officially addressed the mounting speculation regarding a purported feud on the set of the hit HBO series Euphoria. In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair published on 9 June 2026, the 28-year-old actress pushed back against claims that interpersonal tensions among the cast were responsible for the protracted delays plaguing the show's final season. The interview marks a significant attempt to recalibrate the narrative surrounding one of television's most discussed dramas.

For months, the vacuum created by the long wait between seasons has been filled with everything from allegations of cast infighting to reports of creative disagreements. However, Sweeney was categorical in her denial, dismissing the notion that internal politics had stalled the production.

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Sweeney said the idea that tensions among the cast were slowing production was overblown. 'We all grew up together' on the show, she told Vanity Fair, adding it was 'crazy' to see how social media and the press had spun the story. She also insisted that her own schedule was not getting in the way of filming.

Her explanation was practical rather than dramatic. According to Sweeney, she had been in 'first position' with HBO, which meant that once a return date was set, she was not legally able to take on other work. In other words, the blame being thrown around online did not match the reality of how the production was being scheduled.

That detail matters because the delay itself has become part of the mythology around Euphoria. The longer the wait has gone on, the easier it has been for fans to read conflict into every silence, every missing photo and every awkwardly framed public appearance. Sweeney was plainly trying to puncture that narrative, however messy the fan speculation has become.

She was also responding to a line of gossip that tied the Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Euphoria feud to Sweeney's alleged support for Donald Trump. One anonymous source quoted in the source material claimed Zendaya had become uneasy about appearing next to Sweeney after she did not deny the allegations. That claim is unverified and should be treated cautiously, but it has clearly helped fuel the online row.

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The cast has not helped itself by feeding the internet's appetite for signs. Fans noticed that neither Zendaya nor Sweeney has posted behind-the-scenes images of the other, and the pair also avoided being photographed together at a premiere. In the age of social media, even the absence of a photograph can become a storyline.

But the source also points to voices pushing back against that reading. Jessica Blair Herman, who appears in the show, told Good Day New York that the cast had formed a strong bond. 'They really did,' she said, before adding that she was not speaking lightly. It was one of the few direct attempts in the source to dampen the sense that Euphoria has become an on-set cold war.

There were also separate reports, again unconfirmed, that Zendaya had clashed with director Sam Levinson as script work for season three dragged on and attention shifted to The Idol. That version of events has been used to explain why the long gap between seasons has generated so much noise.

Another strand of the story involved Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi, with one rumour claiming that Schafer refused to film a scene with him due to unresolved drama. Like the other claims, it sits in the same cloud of speculation, useful mainly because it keeps the gossip machine turning.

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Then came Sweeney's denim campaign for American Eagle in July 2025, which brought its own backlash and gave the internet a fresh lens through which to interpret her public image. The ad, which used the tagline 'Sydney Sweeney has good genes,' drew criticism over what some saw as racial undertones and Eurocentric beauty standards. Insiders claimed that the campaign marked the start of her alleged feud with Zendaya, though nothing has been confirmed to directly link them.

The result is a familiar modern celebrity mess, part production delay, part political projection, part social media overreach. Sweeney is trying to separate working reality from gossip. Zendaya, at least in the version presented here, is being pulled into a feud narrative she has not publicly explained.

For now, the supposed feud remains exactly what it has always been: a collection of unverified rumours sustained by the insatiable appetite of the internet.