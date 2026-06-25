A brief exchange between Tom Holland and Zendaya has sent fans into a frenzy after a viral clip from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour revealed the actor affectionately calling his wife by her middle name, 'Maree.'

The moment unfolded during the film's Rome premiere, where Zendaya was speaking with a reporter when Holland called out to her from nearby. While the interaction lasted only a few seconds, fans quickly seized on the unusual name, viewing it as a rare glimpse into the couple's private relationship.

Sweet Moment Goes Viral

According to People, the viral moment occurred during the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Rome on 23 June, when Holland called out to Zendaya by her middle name while she was speaking with a reporter on the red carpet.

'Maree!' Holland can be heard saying in the footage from the event. Zendaya immediately turned and responded, prompting Holland to ask about a gelato shop they had previously discussed, 'What's the name of that place?'

Ah, vai se foder, agora ele chama ela de Maree en público, eu tô sem forças já, nem sei como vou terminar essa press tour 😭 https://t.co/k8zv8GtXg6 pic.twitter.com/Y7iFBQwKG6 — Manuela 🌹 (@oneonlyflower) June 24, 2026

'Giolitti's!' she replied, before turning back to continue her interview and confirmed, 'that's where I'm going after this.'

Fans Quickly Reacted to the Moment

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The brief exchange quickly spread across TikTok, X, and Instagram, where fans gushed over the interaction, describing it as both charming and unexpectedly intimate.

Many were particularly struck by Holland's use of Zendaya's middle name rather than her first name or the nickname 'Z,' which she is more commonly called in public.

One fan wrote: 'I expected everything but this, it got me good. I found it way too cute.'

Another viewer focused on how quickly Zendaya understood what Holland was asking, commenting: 'OK, but how did she know what he was talking about?'

A fellow fan responded: 'They are soulmates and can read each other's minds.'

Others highlighted Zendaya's immediate reaction to hearing the name, with one person writing: 'Her turning her head and responding right away, what a cuter thing.'

Why 'Maree' Caught Fans' Attention?

For many viewers, the significance of the clip lay in the use of a name rarely heard in public.

Zendaya's full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, but the actress is almost universally known by her first name.

As a result, hearing Holland casually refer to her as 'Maree' was viewed by many fans as a glimpse into a more private side of their relationship.

The reaction online reflected the public fascination with the couple, with many interpreting the exchange as evidence of their closeness.

Others joked that Holland had inadvertently revealed another personal detail about a relationship that has remained largely private despite years of intense public interest.

Public Fascination With Tomdaya Continues

Interest in Holland and Zendaya has remained high in recent months, particularly following confirmation from Holland that the couple had quietly married after years together.

Against that backdrop, the Rome exchange quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour. For many fans, hearing Holland casually call Zendaya 'Maree' offered another rare glimpse into a relationship that has largely been kept out of the spotlight despite intense public interest.

The couple is currently promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of its 31 July release, with appearances in Madrid, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, and Rome helping fuel further excitement among fans eager for new glimpses of the Hollywood pair.