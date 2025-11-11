Hollywood may be preparing for Euphoria's long-awaited third season, but behind the scenes, its leading ladies are reportedly miles apart. According to The Daily Mail, Zendaya has refused joint interviews and red carpet appearances with co-star Sydney Sweeney, citing political differences as the reason for the quiet standoff.

Zendaya Draws the Line Ahead of Euphoria's Return

'It's no wonder she's refusing to do it,' one insider told the outlet. 'It's a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney's views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad.'

The decision has sparked whispers throughout Hollywood's publicity circuit, with insiders suggesting the divide has left publicists scrambling to arrange separate promotional schedules.

The 'Good Genes' Ad

At the heart of the feud lies Sydney Sweeney's controversial American Eagle campaign, which carried the tagline: 'I have good jeans and good genes.'

The pun was meant to sell denim but instead triggered a social media firestorm, with critics accusing the campaign of reinforcing white supremacist undertones. Many argued that the phrase 'good genes' carried echoes of eugenicist language and celebrated Eurocentric beauty ideals.

The backlash was swift, yet Sweeney refused to apologise. In a later interview, she said: 'I did a jean ad. The reaction was a surprise. The ad spoke for itself. When I have an issue I want to speak about, people will hear.'

Her defiance reportedly did not sit well with Zendaya, whose public persona has long been tied to advocacy for inclusivity and racial awareness. Industry observers note that while Zendaya has not directly commented on Sweeney, her silence and absence from joint events speak volumes.



Politics and Perception in Hollywood

Sources close to the production say the fallout runs deeper than one advertising campaign. Sweeney's reported Republican leanings and her family's public support for President Donald Trump have become recurring points of contention.

Hollywood's liberal mainstream, they claim, has grown wary of Sweeney's refusal to distance herself from her family's political ties. Zendaya, who has long aligned herself with progressive causes and spoken about systemic racism and representation, is said to be uncomfortable with the association.

The contrast between them, once subtle, has become a public talking point. Fans have begun dissecting their online interactions, noting the lack of mutual tags, comments, or acknowledgements since early this year.

Cultural Division

The reported rift between Zendaya and Sweeney mirrors a broader cultural moment in Hollywood, one where political allegiance can redefine relationships, reputations, and red carpet dynamics. The entertainment industry, long seen as progressive, is increasingly struggling to navigate differing beliefs among its stars.

Observers note that Zendaya's quiet distance reflects the delicate balance celebrities now face between personal conviction and public image. Meanwhile, Sweeney's insistence on creative autonomy, even amid backlash, has earned her both criticism and admiration.

The situation leaves HBO's Euphoria press tour in an awkward position. While both actresses remain central to the show's marketing, their reported inability to appear together may reshape how the network promotes its biggest series.