Rumours are swirling that Orlando Bloom may have found a new love in actress Rachel Lynn Matthews, and the public is eagerly trying to piece together who she is, what she does and how serious the connection might be.

The Hollywood A-lister known for Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of the Rings has been recently photographed alongside Matthews in a manner that has prompted intense speculation. With no official confirmation from either party, fans and media alike are digging into Matthews' background, career and the possible beginnings of this alleged romance.

Who Is Rachel Lynn Matthews?

Rachel Lynn Matthews is an American actress, born on 25 October 1993 in Los Angeles, California, making her 32 years old as of 2025. She studied at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and entered the film industry with her debut in Happy Death Day (2017).

Matthews is also known for her voice role in Disney's Frozen II and for appearances in television series such as Looking for Alaska and Batwoman. Her professional image includes acting, voice work and producing, and she has been described as one of Hollywood's rising talents.

Career Highlights and What She's Known For

Rachel Lynn Matthews made her mark in the horror-comedy Happy Death Day and its sequel, playing Danielle Bouseman. She later expanded into voice acting, portraying Honeymaren in Frozen II, and has since worked on several film and television projects across genres.

Matthews' versatility has also led her into production, and she has gained recognition for her work both in front of and behind the camera. With her growing popularity and creative range, her pairing with Bloom has captured widespread attention, bridging two generations of Hollywood fame.

Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline

Orlando Bloom, 48, ended a long-term relationship with pop star Katy Perry in July 2025 after nine years together and an engagement. Their split was confirmed via a joint statement emphasising their shared focus on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy.

Since then, Bloom has kept his romantic life largely private, although a recent public appearance alongside Matthews has generated fresh interest and speculation about his next chapter.

How the Rumours Started

Talk of a possible romance began after Halloween 2025, when Matthews attended a costume event dressed as Katy Perry in a space-mission-inspired outfit. Photographs showed her posing closely with Bloom, whose presence immediately caught the attention of entertainment media.

In one widely shared image, Matthews wore a blue jumpsuit and dark wig, while Bloom stood beside her with a casual arm around her shoulder. Although neither party has commented publicly, the images and timing of their appearance together have fuelled ongoing speculation about a developing relationship.

Public and Media Reaction

Social media users and entertainment journalists have eagerly dissected the Halloween photos, sparking online debates and playful commentary. The costume's connection to Katy Perry added a layer of irony that fans were quick to highlight, with some calling it a humorous coincidence and others suggesting it was an intentional nod.

Major entertainment outlets have since reported the story, noting that while Bloom and Matthews have not confirmed a relationship, their appearance together continues to dominate celebrity headlines.