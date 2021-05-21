Prince Harry bared his heart in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey for their mental health series "The Me You Can't See," and revealed how he dealt with the pain of losing his mother Princess Diana at a very young age. Below are the 10 confessions he made about the experience in the Apple TV docuseries.

1. The Duke of Sussex confessed he suffered a "fear of losing" after the death of his mother in 1997, when he was just 12-years-old. He said: "I am one of the first people to recognize that firstly, I had a fear of — when I first went to therapy — a fear of losing. Four years of therapy for an individual that never thought that they would ever need or do therapy is ... that's a long time. I wasn't in an environment where it was encouraged to talk about it either. That was sort of, like, squashed."

2. Harry said the royal's death has been the prime reason behind his mental health struggles, and what motivated him to seek therapy. He also said that in the British royal family, he was told to "grin and bear it when it came to his mental health" as "playing the game" would make his life easier, but he had too much of his mother in him to go through with that.

3. Harry said the loss of his mother and suppressing his emotions led to "panic attacks and severe anxiety" in his late 20s, a period he calls "a nightmare time in my life" due to being in a constant "fight or flight mode." The 36-year-old confessed he used alcohol and partying as a form of escape during that time.

6. Harry said he then committed himself to his royal duties, to the point of exhaustion. It was when he met his now-wife Meghan, in 2016, when he decided that he would have to take therapy and "fix" himself so that he doesn't lose the woman with whom he could see spending the rest of his life.

7. Harry compared his mother's relationship with Dodi Fayed, an Egyptian film producer who died with her in the car crash, to that of his and Meghan. He said: "My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what's happened."

8. Harry recalled an incident where Princess Diana was with him and his elder brother Prince William, being chased by around five mopeds with paparazzi on them. "She was almost unable to drive because of the tears, there was no protection," he said. He later added that he was "angry" that his mother didn't get "justice" after her death in a car crash in Paris, as the paparazzi who reportedly chased her leading to the accident were the same ones clicking pictures of her "dying on the backseat of that car."

9. The Duke said he struggled with sharing the grief of losing his mother with the rest of the world, as millions of people mourned Diana after her death. He recalls: "I'm just walking along and doing what was expected of me, showing the one-tenth of the emotion that everybody else was showing. This was my mom, you never even met her."

10. Harry opened up about the time when his wife struggled with "suicidal thoughts" while pregnant with their first child, and said, "the thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mom and to now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life — with a baby inside of her, our baby."

Harry, who has been actively speaking against the British monarchy for the past few months, said he regrets not doing it sooner while he saw history repeating itself.