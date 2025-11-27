Catalina Duque Abreu has clinched Colombia's fourth Miss International crown after a high-energy finale at Yoyogi National Stadium 2nd Gymnasium in Tokyo on 27 November 2025.

The 63rd Miss International pageant wrapped up with Duque rising above 79 candidates as she secured the coveted title. She stepped into the role after Vietnamese beauty Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy completed her reign.

Duque's win marked another major moment for Colombia, driven by months of preparation, a strong national campaign, and standout consistency on stage.

The final placements saw Zimbabwe's Yollanda Chimbarami claim first runner-up, followed by Bolivia's Paola Guzmán Sanchez as second runner-up. Indonesia's Melliza Xaviera Yulian finished third runner-up, while Philippine representative Myrna Esguerra completed the winners' circle.

First Señorita Colombia from Antioquia in 28 Years

Duque's international triumph comes after a historic national win. Earlier this year, Catalina Duque Abreu became Miss Colombia 2024 and the first woman from Antioquia to secure the Señorita Colombia crown in 28 years. The last winner from the department was Claudia Elena Vasquez in 1996.

Duque spoke warmly about Vasquez's influence during the national competition. She said, 'She has been very special to me, and I've had the opportunity to talk with her. She gave me confidence; she told me I had everything to win, and I received her support'. That encouragement fuelled her early confidence as she moved from national duties to global competition.

Her rise also reflected disciplined training, a structured schedule, and a clear focus on advocacy. Each phase of preparation built momentum as she entered the Japan pageant season as one of Colombia's strongest contenders in years.

Catalina's Speech Answer to the Q&A Portion

The Top 5 finalists faced a single decisive question, 'If you were to describe your entire Miss International experience to your family and loved ones, what would you tell them?'

Duque delivered one of the night's most memorable answers. She said, 'I used to think that the big moments were the only ones that mattered. But learning about Japanese culture, I've learned about mono no aware, about the little things. Just how the leaves fall in autumn and they make things beautiful. How kids hug me and they smile at me. And how every yummy tasty ramen I have reminds me to have a glorious life and to enjoy every single moment. I'm so thankful for being here and I'm having so much fun'.

Her response drew strong applause from the audience, who reacted to her calm delivery and genuine appreciation for her time in Japan.

Moments later, in her first remarks as Miss International 2025, Duque thanked her supporters and family. She added that the global competition felt like a true sisterhood and reinforced her belief that pageantry 'still has a purpose'.

Photos of the New Colombian Miss International

The images below showcase Catalina Duque Abreu's journey throughout her Miss International experience in Japan. Each photo highlights moments from press activities that shaped her run in the competition. These snapshots also reveal her focus, steady preparation, and growing confidence as she moved through each part of the pageant.