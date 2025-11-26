A viral TikTok video showing Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch walking unnoticed in Thailand has drawn global attention this week. The clip captured the new Miss Universe winner moving through a public area as people around her appeared to ignore her.

It was posted days after Bosch arrived in the country following her Miss Universe 2025 win. The video spread fast because many viewers questioned why the newly crowned Miss Universe received such treatment.

It also raised new discussions about the backlash she faces online and how the controversy around her victory continues to grow.

Miss Mexico Ignored in Thailand

The TikTok video was uploaded by Ndeshi, known online as the_real_mrs_salote. It has gained more than 1 million views. In the clip, Bosch walks through a busy area in Thailand. She is seen wearing a black dress and her Miss Universe 2025 sash. No one approaches her. No one asks for a photo. No one reacts to her presence.

Ndeshi said 'No one is asking her for pictures, no one is paying her any attention, no one is acknowledging her existence. No one is acknowledging her as Miss Universe 2025.'

'Only Mexico will acknowledge her as Miss Universe,' she added.

The video produced thousands of comments within hours. Many questioned the cold reception Miss Universe Mexico received in Thailand.

Netizens Feel Bad for Miss Mexico

Many viewers felt sad for Bosch after watching the clip. Some said they expected a different reception for a newly crowned Miss Universe. Comments included statements such as 'I feel bad for her' and 'She seems sweet.'

Others said Bosch deserved the reaction. They accused her of benefiting from alleged cheating in Miss Universe 2025. Some wrote that the competition was unfair. Some said she should not have won the crown.

There were also supporters who defended her. They said critics were only upset because Bosch won. These users pointed out that she still earned the title. Some mocked the negativity, saying people remained bitter even after the pageant ended.

A few viewers also made harsh remarks. Some mocked her sash, noting that people only recognised her when reading it.

Fatima Bosch Breaks Silence on Hate Comments

Bosch addressed the backlash on 21 November through Instagram Stories. She confirmed she had received hate comments, insults, and death wishes.

She said: 'No attack will make me kneel, no insult will extinguish my purpose.' She also said: 'When one woman raises her voice, we all raise our voices.'

Bosch rejected claims that she should step back. She said: 'I will not back down, I will not hide, and I will not ask permission to shine.'

Not Just Hate Comments, But Also Death Threats

The Miss Universe 2025 titleholder showed screenshots of the threats she received. Some messages told her she would 'pay' for winning. Others accused her father of buying the crown. One said: 'Everyone hates you.'

'Thank God my values and self-esteem are strong, and this doesn't break me,' the Miss Universe winner replied.

She added that she would use her platform to support women who face violence.

Why Many Hate Miss Mexico

The 74th Miss Universe pageant faced several controversies. Two judges resigned before the final show. One claimed that an unofficial panel selected the winner a day earlier.

There were also rumours about Miss Universe Organisation president Raul Rocha and alleged ties to Bosch's father. However, Rocha denied any wrongdoing.

Several national directors and candidates distanced themselves from the event due to transparency issues. Tensions also rose after a dispute in Thailand between Bosch and a national director before the pre-sash event.

These issues led many pageant fans to question her win. Some believe she was not the rightful Miss Universe. The viral video in Thailand shows how strong that sentiment remains.