Marquay The Goat, the beloved TikTokker who amassed a staggering 7 million followers with his infectious comedy and lifestyle content, has died suddenly at the age of just 24.

The shocking news was announced by his mother, Sonja Collin, who shared her 'broken heart' in an emotional social media post on Wednesday.

The creator, whose real name was Marquay Collins, was known to millions for his energetic reviews of food and fast cars, and his final, humorous video—a lotion review—was posted less than 24 hours before his passing was made public.

As fans struggle to comprehend the loss of the young star, the cause of his sudden death remains unknown.

The Grief of Sonja Collin: Mother Of Marquay The Goat Shares Her 'Broken Heart'

The devastating news was shared by Marquay's grief-stricken mother, Sonja Collin, who posted a heartfelt tribute to her son on Facebook. She poured out her pain, confirming the influencer's death: 'My heart is broken. My baby, my last one, my SnuggaBug, my Marquay is no longer here with me,' she wrote.

The tribute revealed a deep bond between mother and son, painting a picture of a gentle and kind young man. Sonja Collin described him as the 'sweetest person' who 'didn't have a mean bone in his body.'

The mother's profound sense of loss was palpable as she reflected on the time they had together, adding, 'I needed him longer than God allowed me to have him.' This intensely personal revelation underscored the human tragedy behind the viral headline, deeply resonating with his vast online audience.

Marquay Collins's content gained significant traction across TikTok, not only for his charismatic personality but also for the relatable, everyday situations he brought humour to.

The content creator was known for his wide-ranging reviews, covering everything from the latest street food trends to high-performance vehicles, allowing him to connect with a diverse group of followers.

The sheer size of his following, reaching 7 million on TikTok, highlights his influence and reach within the digital sphere.

Marquay The Goat's Legacy: Tributes Flood In For The 'Sweetest Person'

The unexpected announcement of Marquay's death sent shockwaves across social media, leading to an immediate outpouring of tributes. Within hours, the comment sections of his most recent videos were flooded with messages from heartbroken followers expressing their sorrow and disbelief.

Fans recalled the immense joy and entertainment he brought them, often referring to him by his affectionate fan-given moniker.

One follower simply wrote, 'R.I.P Marquay. You will be missed,' capturing the general sentiment. Another fan, seemingly referencing a recurring character or piece of content, commented, 'Omg RIP helicopter man so sad I love watching you & your mom.'

His connection transcended mere viewing figures; many felt they had lost a true friend, with one tribute stating, 'Already Miss and love you so much Marquay. my best friend till we meet again.'

The tragic nature of his passing is further amplified by his last upload. The comedic lotion review, shared less than 24 hours before the death was announced, shows the 24-year-old was actively engaging with his audience, making the sudden silence all the more jarring.

As his family and millions of followers navigate this period of grief, the lack of information regarding the cause of death adds an element of painful mystery to the tragedy.

The internet has lost a promising young voice, one who was committed to sharing genuine joy with the world.