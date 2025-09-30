It was a crime that shocked South Carolina and beyond: the killing of 22-year-old university student Logan Federico, shot dead during a burglary in Columbia. The suspect, Alexander Devonte Dickey, had nearly 40 arrests on his record — yet he was still free to roam the streets.

Now, as Logan's grieving family remembers a daughter described as 'fun, strong, and loving', many are asking how a career criminal was able to claim another innocent life.

Who Was Logan Federico?

Logan Federico, from Waxhaw, North Carolina, was visiting friends near the University of South Carolina when tragedy struck in the early hours of 3 May. After returning from a night out, she walked into a burglary in progress at the rental home on Cypress Street.

According to police, Dickey, 30, shot Logan once in the chest. She died at the scene. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook called her 'a true victim... a helpless victim who was not an intended target'.

Logan's father, Stephen Federico, later described her as a vibrant young woman who loved Taylor Swift, adored children, and was training to become a teacher. 'She was the biggest Taylor Swift fan I've ever seen,' he said, recalling attending a concert together. To better remember who she was beyond the headlines, here are 10 photos capturing Logan's life:

A Suspect With Nearly 40 Arrests

The outrage surrounding Logan's death deepened when details of the suspect's criminal past emerged. Dickey had been arrested nearly 40 times over the past decade across North Carolina counties and had 25 felony charges to his name.

Despite prior convictions for burglary in 2014 and again in 2023, he had managed to avoid long prison terms. Instead, probation and apparent clerical errors in record-keeping allowed him to remain free.

'This wasn't a random criminal,' Logan's father told reporters. 'He was a career criminal who came across my daughter and literally pulled the trigger for no reason.'

Dickey is now facing a string of charges including murder, multiple counts of burglary, grand larceny, arson, and firearm offences. A judge has already denied him bond.

A Father's Heartbreaking Words

During a press conference, Logan's father spoke with raw emotion, painting a chilling picture of what his daughter endured in her final moments. He described her being forced from bed at gunpoint, pleading for her life — a scene no parent can bear to imagine.

'I was her hero,' he said through tears. 'But that day, I could not be her hero.'

Despite the crushing grief, he vowed to carry forward his daughter's spirit. 'You can't kill my spirit,' he said, echoing her imagined words. 'You might be able to kill my body, but you cannot kill the love that my family and friends shared with me.'

Why Was He Free?

That is the burning question now haunting South Carolina officials. With such an extensive rap sheet, critics argue Dickey should have been behind bars long before the fatal night in May. Clerical errors and gaps in communication between different counties appear to have played a role, allowing him to escape harsher penalties.

The case has since ignited debate about systemic failures in the U.S. justice system — a system that let a known repeat offender slip through the cracks, only for an innocent student to pay the ultimate price.