A Detroit-based rapper has secured a legal settlement against Lyft after suing the ride-hailing company for discrimination when one of its drivers told her she was 'too big' to fit inside his vehicle.

The case, brought under Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, marks a high-profile test of laws protecting individuals from weight-based discrimination, a safeguard that remains rare across the United States.

How The Dispute Began

Dank Demoss, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, recorded an encounter in which a Lyft driver refused to accept her as a passenger. In the footage, the driver insisted she would not fit and suggested she book an Uber XL instead, adding that he would cancel and refund her Lyft fare. He responded, 'Believe me, you can't,' followed by an apology.

Despite Blanding's protests that she had travelled in smaller cars, the driver apologised but stood firm. She later shared the video on Instagram, sparking both condemnation and heated debate online.

Blanding took to social media, sharing footage of the issue, and then filed a discrimination lawsuit in January. Blanding's legal team confirmed the resolution of the case, but the amount reached in the settlement wasn't made public. This is likely due to confidentiality clauses associated with the awarded amount.

Detroit rapper Dank Demoss is suing #Lyft after a driver allegedly refused her ride, claiming she was “too big” for his car. She’s seeking damages for stress & humiliation.



Attorneys Respond to Media

Zach Runyan, one of Blanding's attorneys, told local media earlier this month that the lawsuit was resolved. However, he said that he could not speak about further details.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Marko, Blanding's other attorney, argued that the driver's refusal to take her for a ride constituted discrimination. He explained that weight is a protected characteristic in the state of Michigan.

While speaking to Fox 2, he equated the driver's refusal to pick Blanding up to refusing transportation based on race or religion. Runyan supported him, saying it wasn't only illegal but also dangerous.

'Imagine the consequences if Ms Blanding were unable to seek shelter after the driver left her stranded. This could have ended even worse than it did,' said Runyan.

'I knew that it was illegal, and I knew that it was wrong,' Marko told Fox 2 at the time, equating the refusal to pick Blanding up 'no different than refusing someone transportation based on their race or religion.'

Responses to the Incident

While Blanding may have settled with Lyft, she shared how the incident left her feeling scarred at the time. Earlier this year, she told Fox 2 that she has been 'in cars smaller than that,' adding that she just wanted them to know that it hurt her feelings.

After Blanding shared her video online via Instagram, netizens were quick to jump to the driver's defence. Commenters piled on her about listening to his recommendation to order a larger vehicle instead.

Blanding later told Fox 2 Detroit that while she settled the case, the incident left her emotionally scarred: 'I've been in cars smaller than that. It wasn't about the car—it was about respect.'

However, others also encouraged her, citing her case as necessary for plus-size individuals in the US. All things considered, she was well within her rights to file for the lawsuit.

Under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, discrimination based on weight is illegal in the state of Michigan. This includes the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations, which, in this case, is a Lyft ride.

Why This Case Matters

The settlement is being viewed as a precedent-setting moment for plus-size rights and for corporations operating in Michigan. Analysts believe it could pressure companies like Lyft and Uber to reassess driver training and service policies to ensure compliance with civil rights law.

While the settlement sum has not been disclosed, the outcome reinforces the principle that denying services based on body size is unlawful in Michigan—a ruling that could have ripple effects for future cases.