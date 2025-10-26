Natalie Tippett was revealed to be the woman allegedly involved in an affair with Lily Allen's estranged husband, actor David Harbour. The revelation came via a Daily Mail interview, shortly after Allen released her album West End Girl, which includes lyrics referencing betrayal in an 'open' marriage.

How the Affair Allegedly Began

Tippett, a costume designer, met Harbour in 2021 while working on the Netflix film We Have A Ghost. Their alleged relationship reportedly began during filming in New Orleans. After production wrapped, Harbour allegedly flew Tippett to his home in Atlanta—without Allen's knowledge.

A Marriage Unraveling

Allen and Harbour married in 2020 in a low-key Las Vegas ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator. The couple, once praised for their quirky chemistry and public appearances, attended red carpet events and NBA games together. But by early 2025, signs of strain had emerged. In February, news broke that they had separated, and Allen later revealed she had entered a treatment center to cope with 'emotional turmoil.'

Discovery and Musical Fallout

Allen reportedly discovered the affair after finding text messages between Harbour and Tippett on his phone. Tippett confirmed in the Daily Mail interview that those texts were used in Allen's new songs, including 'Madeline,' a track that alludes to broken trust and blurred boundaries in a supposedly open relationship.

Tippett Responds to the Lyrics

When asked about the song, Tippett said, 'Of course I've heard the song,' adding, 'I have a family and things to protect. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It's a little bit scary for me.' She declined to elaborate further, saying,'I just don't feel comfortable talking about it at the moment.'

Divorce and Public Reaction

Allen filed for divorce in September 2025. While Harbour has remained silent on the allegations and the album's content, Allen's music has become a focal point for fans trying to piece together the timeline of the breakup. West End Girl has been widely interpreted as a cathartic and confrontational response to the end of her marriage, with 'Madeline' standing out as a lyrical confrontation with the woman who came between them.