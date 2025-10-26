Natalie Tippett, the woman allegedly involved in an affair with Lily Allen's estranged husband David Harbour, has broken her silence following the release of Allen's new album, West End Girl. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Tippett said she was 'a little bit scared' after hearing Allen's pointed lyrics, which appear to reference the affair and the unraveling of her marriage.

A Costume Designer Thrust Into the Spotlight

Tippett, 34, worked in the costume department of the 2021 Netflix film We Have A Ghost, where Harbour, now 50, played the lead. According to reports, their alleged affair began shortly after filming started in New Orleans. After production wrapped, Harbour reportedly flew Tippett to his home in Atlanta—without Allen's knowledge.

The affair came to light when Allen discovered text messages between her husband and Tippett. These messages, Tippett confirmed, were later used as lyrical inspiration in Allen's new songs, including Madeline, which references Harbour breaking the rules of their 'open' marriage.

Tippett Reacts to Allen's Lyrics

'Of course I've heard the song,' Tippett told the Daily Mail, allegedly rolling her eyes during the interview. 'But I have a family and things to protect. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It's a little bit scary for me.'

When asked if she was aware that her private texts had been used in Allen's music, Tippett replied, 'Yeah. I just don't feel comfortable talking about it at the moment.'

Allen's Album and Public Disclosure

Allen's album West End Girl has been described as a raw and revealing look into her personal life, with several tracks alluding to betrayal, emotional turmoil, and the collapse of her marriage. The song Madeline in particular has drawn attention for its veiled references to Harbour's alleged infidelity and the complexities of their relationship.

Allen, 40, filed for divorce last month after publicly acknowledging the emotional toll of the breakup. She previously revealed that she had entered a treatment center to cope with the aftermath.

Harbour Remains Silent

David Harbour has not publicly commented on the affair allegations or the divorce. In April, the Black Widow actor awkwardly dodged questions about Allen during a press appearance, further fueling speculation about the state of their relationship.

Allen and Harbour married in 2020 and were considered one of the more private celebrity couples until their split became public earlier this year. The Page Six report notes that both Harbour and Tippett were contacted for comment, but did not respond.

A Private Life Made Public

Tippett's emergence in the media spotlight underscores the increasingly blurred lines between celebrity relationships and public consumption. While Allen's album offers her perspective, Tippett's brief comments suggest discomfort with the attention and concern for her family's privacy.

As the divorce proceedings continue and Allen's music gains traction, the story of Natalie Tippett and David Harbour remains a cautionary tale of fame, fidelity, and fallout.