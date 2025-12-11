The world thought they were watching a candid examination of one of hip-hop's most powerful figures in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Amid the mix of morbid curiosity and deep concern, there was a peak of interest when viewers noticed Diddy's accessory - a necklace that has sent the internet into a frenzied hunt about his possible association with an elite but secret society.

Although there was no conversation about the accessory hanging on the convicted rapper's neck while he spoke to his attorney in a hotel room, the item was enough to spark a new wave of conspiracy theories tying Diddy to the Illuminati.

Diddy's Necklace on Netflix's Documentary Sparks Conspiracy Theories

In the first episode of Netflix's true crime documentary series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Diddy is inside his room in the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York, talking with his lawyer on the phone about his legal battle. The conversation was recorded six days before his arrest.

While the conversation was interesting, more viewers were drawn to the rapper's triangular necklace with a round hole at its centre and several distinct lines within its frame. Many feel the design was similar to the logo of the secret society, the Illuminati.

There were also speculations that its geometric arrangement bore a strong resemblance to the Eye of Providence, also known as the all-seeing eye. The Eye of Providence is a key Freemason symbol representing divine providence, with God watching over humanity.

The pendant on Diddy's neck immediately sparked conspiracy theories, mainly because it was spotted while he was facing public turmoil. There are speculations on various social media platforms, including Reddit, that the accessory is proof of the disgraced rapper's allegiance to a cult.

2 mins into Diddy documentary and I cant stop looking at this necklace pic.twitter.com/Q4uvVW6XQk — COUNTESS | 12/17 ' 𓀎 (@JustDanyjah) December 4, 2025

The Twisted Geometry and Its Secret Symbol

Online sleuths took to Reddit to share their thoughts on Diddy's controversial necklace. According to them, the accessory points to esoteric organisations like Freemasonry and the Illuminati. Several agreed that its triangular shape hints at the Eye of Providence or 'all-seeing eye.'

'In Egyptian mythology, it traces back to the Eye of Horus, a symbol of protection and restoration. Associations: It is a prominent emblem in Freemasonry, where it reminds members of the "Great Architect of the Universe". In popular culture and modern conspiracy theories, it is frequently linked to the Illuminati,' one said, adding that it's the 'closest' explanation they could find.

Another suggested it could be a 'sigil' designed to protect Diddy. Reddit user u/attractiveblonde suggested that Diddy might be sending a message with his necklace.

'I think he was trying to show there's a lot of very powerful, influential people involved in what he's doing by wearing that, IMO,' the netizen wrote.

Diddy Part of the Illuminati Rumour

It's not the first time Diddy has been associated with the Illuminati. Even before fans noticed the much-talked-about necklace in the new Netflix series, there were already rumours that Diddy was part of the secret society.

Jonathan Oddi, who was arrested after a shooting incident at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in 2018, claimed during an interrogation that Diddy was part of the Illuminati and he was his 'sex slave.'

He also claimed that he had an intimate relationship with Diddy's then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and he was aware of it. According to Oddi, he signed an NDA with Diddy in exchange for $5 million.

Due to Oddi's outrageous claim, many considered him unhinged. However, his ex-wife, Tonia Troutwine, confirmed that he personally knew the I'll Be Missing You singer. She claimed that their marriage changed when Diddy joined the picture.

'Diddy just has those radiating personalities, and I can tell that he really enjoyed the attention, you know,' Troutwine said. 'He likes to be the king. Johnny would've played perfectly into that.'

Oddi is currently detained in the Miami-Dade County detention center.

The consensus among critics is that the rapper's choice of jewellery, regardless of its true intent, speaks volumes about his mindset before his arrest. While theories are wild, they have successfully kept Diddy at the centre of global attention.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning streams on Netflix.