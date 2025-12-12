Oscar-nominated actor Glenn Close has shared intimate plans for the final stage of her life, revealing that she is building a small cottage on her Montana property where she hopes to spend her last days. The 78-year-old described the project as a deliberate effort to create a space rooted in her happiest childhood memories.

Speaking in a recent interview, Close explained that the cottage reflects a return to simplicity and familiarity, a contrast to the glamour often associated with her Hollywood career. Fans have responded warmly to her reflections, highlighting the appeal of seeing a long-established star focus on comfort, family and personal wellbeing rather than accolades.

Close also emphasised that, while she is planning ahead, she remains active professionally and enjoys her work. The cottage is part of a broader approach to balance career and personal priorities, offering a sense of purpose and joy for her later years.

Building a Cottage for Her Final Years

Speaking on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' podcast Wiser Than Me, Close said she is constructing a replica of her grandparents' stone cottage behind her home in Bozeman, Montana. The original building, she recalled, was a small stone house set among fields and woodland, with a white picket fence and ivy along the walls. These childhood memories are central to her vision.

The new cottage is being designed with two bedrooms, one for Close and another for a future caretaker. Close referred to the project as 'living life backwards', explaining that creating a home for the end of life brings purpose. She said simply thinking about the cottage 'makes me so happy'. Renovations to her main residence continue alongside the project, including a porch overlooking a terrace, further integrating her living spaces into the Montana landscape she cherishes.

Glenn Close Reveals She’s Building ‘Zen Farmhouse’ in Montana Where She Lives With All of Her Siblings in Celebrity-Loved Enclave of Bozeman https://t.co/6Pv0KUHIdl pic.twitter.com/ScLDGYYVNN — Gino Tozzi, PhD, Realtor (@Gino_Realtor) January 20, 2025

Family, Roots and Ongoing Work

Close moved to Bozeman in 2019 to be closer to her daughter and other family members. The expansive Montana scenery has become central to how she envisions her future, and she has also created a Zen-inspired farmhouse on the property as a place of calm for relatives and visitors.

Although she is preparing for a more settled future, Close remains professionally active. She recently completed work on Wake Up Dead Man, the next instalment of the Knives Out series, and remains involved in television projects. Her comments about the cottage were framed not as a retreat from acting, but as part of a balanced approach to life that embraces both career and personal well-being.

A Quiet Vision for the Future

During the interview, Close reflected on ageing, noting that she often feels much younger than her chronological age and resists conventional expectations for later life. Her decision to discuss her plans publicly offers rare insight into the private considerations of a performer with decades of experience.

Close's vision for her final years is a simple but powerful portrait of her priorities: comfort, family, connection and tranquillity. Rather than focusing on accolades or legacy, she is designing a space that celebrates joy, familiarity and the people and places that shaped her life, ensuring that the final chapter is lived on her own terms.