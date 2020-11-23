The 2020 American Music Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, in the presence of a limited audience which included some of the biggest names in the music industry.

The awards night also marked the red carpet debut of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as a couple. While the actress has been invited to present an award, the musician will deliver his maiden performance at the show.

For their first joint red carpet appearance, Megan was dressed in a stunning green asymmetrical one-sleeve top and skirt by Azzi & Osta. Meanwhile, MGK opted for an open white top, matching bottoms, and silver shoes. Sharing pictures from their red carpet appearance on his Instagram account, the 30-year-old wrote: "Slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life."

Read more Megan Fox admits she dated Machine Gun Kelly while still married

The couple started dating earlier this year after the "Transformers" star separated from Brian Austin Green, her husband of 10 years. Megan also shares three children with the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum.

MGK, given name Colson Baker, is set to perform a single from his newly released album "Tickets to May Downfall" at the AMAs. Blink-182's Travis Barker, who executive produced the album, will also join MGK for his debut performance at the award show.

Apart from Megan and MGK, the 2020 AMAs also witnessed a notable appearance by The Weeknd. The "Blinding Lights" hitmaker who led the pack with eight nominations for the evening appeared on-stage with his face covered in bandages.

The 30-year-old kept the bandages even when he performed "Save Your Tears" and "In Your Eyes" with Kenny G. Though the musician prompted concern among his fans with the appearance, he was only doing this to send an important message to the viewers, reports Elle.

The Grammy-winner was warning people against drunk driving and the kind of injuries it can cause through road accidents. His latest album "After Hours", which earned him an AMA for Favorite Album — Soul/R&B, also raised awareness about the harmful consequences of drunk driving. The singer had also released a short film about the issue.

Explaining the dark undertone in his song "Blinding Lights," the pop-star had earlier told Esquire magazine that the song is about "how you want to see someone at night, and you're intoxicated, and you're driving to this person and you're just blinded by streetlights."