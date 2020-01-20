After Golden Globes Awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a little reunion at Screen Actors Guild Awards. However, unlike last time, the fans also got to see some pictures of the two sharing an embrace.

The moment that the fans were anticipating finally arrived at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night, where Brad Pitt was nominated for his work in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Jennifer Aniston was nominated for "The Morning Show." Coincidence or not, both the celebs won their respective awards and their victory was announced one right after the other.

When the "Friends" alum was announced a winner for "Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series" for the show, Pitt was watching from backstage and could be heard saying: "Oh, wow." He was announced the winner next, for "Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role," and the 50-year-old actress was also seen giving him a huge round of applause. After giving their speeches, they found themselves in the press room backstage at the exact same time, giving fans some lovely reunion pictures.

In the numerous photographs and videos of the reunion that have been doing the rounds on the internet, Pitt and Aniston can be seen sharing a warm hug before the actress walks away, with the actor still holding her hand, reports E! News.

While accepting the award for his performance in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Pitt jokingly said: "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch." The 56-year-old also joked about his dating life and said he is thinking about adding the SAG Award win to his Tinder profile.

"I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile," the actor said in his opening statement of the acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Aniston joked about the commentary on their relationship. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on the award night, she said: "It's hysterical. But what else are they going to talk about?"

It has been long established that the artists are on friendly terms, considering the appearances the "Ad Astra" made at the parties hosted by his ex-wife.

Aniston and Pitt split in 2005 after 5 years of marriage, after the actor allegedly became involved in a romantic relationship with Angelina Jolie -- his then co-star in "Mr. And Mrs. Smith". Pitt went on to marry Angelina Jolie and Aniston wed Justin Theroux in 2015. The pairs have also since split.