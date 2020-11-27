2021 is "definitely looking up" for Julianne Hough who recently filed for divorce from Brooks Laich.

The American dancer shared a selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to those who joined her for KINRGY, a dance-driven, high-intensity workout. She wrote: "SO beyond grateful for everyone who joined my live KINRGY:40 class this morning over on @kinrgy."

"Our KINRGYSTS truly are the most incredible and special community! Thanks for celebrating gratitude, hope and LOVE with me today! This is just the beginning. 2021 is definitely looking up," the 32-year-old added.

Read more 'DWTS' alum Julianne Hough files for divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich

The "Footloose" actress filed for a divorce from Laich three weeks ago. The couple, who were married for three years, announced their separation five months ago, but have remained friendly since then. Laich even made an appearance at the Emmy winner's birthday party in July.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the former couple wrote in a joint statement in May.

"We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward," the statement further read.

Hough, who shot to fame as a pro dancer on "Dancing With the Stars," married Laich, a former professional hockey player in 2017, two years after announcing their engagement. According to Us Weekly, Hough cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and has not even listed a date of separation in the divorce documents.

Hough has also asked for the judge to block the retired athlete from seeking spousal support from her and informed the court that she is not expecting any spousal support from her ex-husband as well. Both are also expected to pay for their own attorney's fees.

Hough has been taking to Instagram to share her thoughts on love and the beauty of change since the split. In a post earlier this month, the actress shared writer Bianca Sparacino's love quotes that read: "The truth is — love exists in so much more than just a romantic partner. Love is everything around you. And I hope you learn how to open your eyes to that."

"I hope you find love in every aspect of your life. I hope you find it tucked into early morning sunrises and the smell of your favorite places. I hope you find it strung between the laughter you share with friends," the post further read.