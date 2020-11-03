Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are officially getting separated. The couple has filed for divorce, now.

The news was confirmed by The Blast. As per the report, the legal documents were filed in Los Angeles County Courts on Monday. The dissolution comes months after the "Dancing With the Stars" alum and former professional ice hockey player split.

In addition, sources are telling People that the couple tried to "work on things" before calling it quits.

"They were trying to work on things but Julianne Hough realised she's happier having her freedom," a source told the publication. "Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."

"DWTS" judge Derek Hough's sister and the ice hockey forward started dating each other in 2014. They announced their engagement in the year 2015 and tied the knot in July 2017. Nearly after six years of being together, the couple announced their split in May 2020.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," Hough and Laich said in a statement at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

In the months, leading up to their divorce the couple sparked split rumours. They were said to be quarantining separately during the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. However, they continued to be part of each other's lives and wanted to give their marriage another chance before calling it quits.

They were even spotted together in Los Angeles in August. They were reportedly seen eating lunch together at an Italian restaurant. Later in September, the couple also took a vacation in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, together. They continued to comment on each other's social media posts, too.

As noted, Hough, who is a two-time winner of the mirrorball trophy on "DWTS," reported a "massive transformation" last year and described herself as "not straight."

Before Laich, Hough has dated country singer Chuck Wicks and television show host Ryan Seacrest.